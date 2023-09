Funeral service for Osborne Jerome Sawyer, Sr., 84 yrs., a resident of Robert’s Blvd, Coral Harbour, will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Blue Hill Road, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment follows in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his fond memories are his:

Wife: Christine Sawyer

Sons: O. Jerome Sawyer Jr. and Adrian Dean

Daughters: Valerie Barksdale of Norfolk, Virginia, Hope Shelly-Ann Ratliffe, Zendra Neely and Tiffany Molli Sawyer

Stepsons: Lincoln Dorsette Jr. andRicardo Knowles

Brothers: Gerald Sawyer and Dudley Sawyer

Sisters: Coral Sawyer, Donna Wilkinson-Paulding, Daphne Wilkinson-Taylor, Andrea Smith Linda Bartlette and Sandra Lloyd

Grandsons: George B.J. Ratliffe andKylan Dean

Granddaughters: Alexzendria Neely, Lashay Dean and Amaya Dean

Son-in-law: Clement Neely

Daughters-in-law: LaToya Dean andKesanaya Dorsette

Aunt: Maureen Rahming

Brothers-in-law: Joseph Paulding, Douglas Taylor, Robert Bartlette, Douglas Lloyd of Canada, Pastor Jeffery Evans, Walter V. Evans Jr., Samuel Evans andRae Anthony Evans

Sisters-in-law: Barbara Sawyer, Marva Sawyer, Terry Bain, Linda Evans, Chantelle Gentle andLaverne Evans

Nieces: Dena Knowles, Cassandra Knowles, Akosua Taylor, Araba Taylor, Esi Taylor

Nia Paulding, Pina Davis, Stanya Davis, Amanda Sawyer, Annette Humes, Mitzi Butler, Erika Murphy, Krystal Bain-Symonette, Brittany Bain, Gabrielle Evans, Alicia Evans, Arneya Evans, Jasmine Evans, Shandria Evans, Danielle Gentle and Richardia Evans

Nephews: Gerard Sawyer, Juan McCartney, Rev’d Father Enrique McCartney, Christopher Farrington, Derek Knowles, Dion Knowles, Jamaal Paulding, Kwesi Paulding, PaKwesi Taylor, Walter Sawyer, Julian Knowles, Wilfred Bain Jr., Walter Evans III, Jekero Evans, Jakaro Evans, Jae Ashley Evans and Sebastian Gentle

Grandnieces & Nephews: Annalise Brown, Aliyah Brown, Gabriela Pinto de Arruda, Celeste Pinto de Arruda, Elijah Brown, Camari Smith, Milan & Kai Murphy, Daly McCartney, Jesse & Jamie McCartney, Jaevann& Jace Evans, Carter Evans

Other Relatives & Friends including

Roosevelt, Augustus, Dianne Rahming and Monique Wright, Marita, Michelle, Dwight, Glenn, Montgomery Roberts, Debbie Strachan, Michael Fernander; Vernal Huyler, Gibao Butler, Andrew Rolle, Dr. Adrian Dean, Reine McKinney, Allena Albury, Audley, Brent, & Brigette Dean, Bianca Willie, Keisha Deveaux Strachan, Suffragan Bishop Gilbert & Olga Thompson, Gilbert Thompson Jr. & Heather Maynard, Rosemarie Thompson, Orentress & Cathy Smith, Dianne Austin, Meta, Earl Bethell & family, Ingrid, Stuart, Dr Leslie & Beverly Culmer & family, Marilyn Sands & Family, Kaye, Leiliann & Lakaya Wilson, Gwen Moncur & family, Addington & Ruth Cox, Kara Wright, Arvin Butler, Kystal Lafleur, Elise Strachan & Family, Renee Mckinney-Callendar & Family, Kaivon Wells & Family, Alfrieda McPhee & Family, Barbara Campbell & Family, Jayden Swain & Family, Aiesha Brown & Family, Patricia Brown & Family, Dudley McKenzie & Family

Nathaniel &Valarie Dean & Family, Ethelyn Rolle & Family, Patrenda Brice & family, Ormon Russell, Andrew Strachan & Family, Albert & Pauleen Munnings, Carla & Abby Smith, Ricardo Deveaux, Francine Butler, William McKartney, John Forbes, Stacy Rahming, Gladys Sands & Family, Mae Johnson & Family, Wilfred Jacks & Family, Mable Stubbs & Family, Pastor Rex Major & Family, Wes Bastian & Family, The Maynard Family, The Simeon Leah Evans Family, Shirley Whylly & Family, Doreen Cleare & Family, Shiela Rolle & Family, Sandril Evans & Family, Rachel Strachan & Family, Halcie Hanna & Family, Dorsette Family, The Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association, The Rum Cay Social Club, Emmanuel Gospel Chapel Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:0p.m. on Friday & on Saturday from 10-1:00 p.m.