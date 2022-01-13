Oscar Theodore Munroe aged 68 years, of Faith Avenue South, Carmichael Road and formerly of Ragged Island, died at his residence on Monday, January 10th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Patricia Munroe.; Daughters: Thea, Melaushena, and Aultrece; Sons: Omar, Oran, Jamaal, and DeCarlos; Grand Children: Cameron, Tyrique, Jacan, Nathan, Adrian, and Carlyn; Sisters: Juanita Munroe and Oraline Maycock; Brothers: Joseph and Emmett Munroe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.