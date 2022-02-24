FUNERAL NOTICE

Funeral Service for Oscar Vaylonne Johnson, 77 years of Lucky Heart Corner, New Providence, The Bahamas, formerly of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, The Bahamas, will be held on Saturday 26th February, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at People of Destiny World Outreach, Pride Estates #3, New Providence, The Bahamas. Interment: Southern Cemetery Spikenard & Cowpen Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Monique Adderley and Apostle Dwight Grant.

Left to cherish his loving memories are his Six (6) children: Elder Stelestina Carey, Christal Bastian, Lyden, Oscar, Maria Johnson and Monique (Fernand Lucien); Two Sisters: Louise McDonald and Brendalee Neily (Mario), Canderia, Kaynell, Kennice, and Kenshinique McKenzie, and Danae and Danell Turnquest; Four Brothers: Ephraim Johnson (Eulamae), Arnold Johnson (Deborah), Min. Oredas Johnson (Peggy) Wesley Johnson Sr.; Grandchildren: Damecko Neilly, Tehiliah and Joanna Carey, Shanikqua, Tonique and Antoniece Simmons; Great-Grandchildren: Damecko Jr. and Rhijiv Neilly, K’Hable Simmons, Rayne and Ryan Hanna; Nephews and Nieces: Mekal and Wilbert McDonald, Oriana and Orelia Johnson, Sentenial, Kathy, Trevor, Wesley Jr. (Milky) Orasio and Malcolm Johnson, Jeremy Neilly, Natasha USA, Mark Johnson, Kaylisa Fernander, Kirkland and Arnell Johnson, Bridgeena Ferguson; Uncles and Aunts: Bernard Johnson (Betty) Ronald Johnson (Evelyn) and Melta Cash; Numerous Relatives and Friends including: Carmen, Patterson and Anthony Johnson, Gwen, Ann, Melvin, Pam, Christine, Douglas, Addison, Lorista, Pearline and Jason Johnson, Miguel McDonald Nurse Claretta Strachan, Francine Johnson and family, Tenielle Rolle and family, Cookie Brown, Dakota Smith and family, Francine Johnson and family, Bucket, Osprey Construction, Guinite Pools, The Lucky Heart Corner Community, George and family, Bishop, Brice, Ronald, Frog, Deborah Bastian and family, Min. Laverne Sturrup and family, Min. Sonny Johnson and family, Anisea and Felecia Saunders, Rev. Lynden Johnson and family, Dan Johnson, Police Officer Horace Luvie Albury, Edney Albury and Clee Albury, Rodney Bain, The Johnson and Cash family of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera.

Viewing for relatives and friends will be held on Friday, 28th February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Memories Funeral Homes, #85 Mount Royal Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas