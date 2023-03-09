Our faith makes us worthy

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.” – Matthew 5:14



Recently the world has been called to attention to celebrate what it means to be a woman, hence International Women’s Day.

Out of the darkness of nothingness, God spoke, “Let there be” and this world came into existence, but when it came to the man, he invited the Trinity and said “Let us make man in our own image.” However, there was a lament of concern by God and he said, “It is not good that man should be alone” and the divinity of God with the addition of woman was the mission accompli of creation.

The presence of woman in this global village is not to be toyed with, taken for granted, despised and rejected, used as a sex symbol, ox to plough, baby machine, come here and go there. God said it, and I believe it that man alone, is in bad company.

God did not add woman to the creation to compete with man or usurp authority but to form a partnership and to be an example and blessing not just to some, but to all.

In our text today, Jesus is giving the job description and assignment to both male and female, void of class or creed. You are the light of the world. I can never forget among many things laden with faith and values, given to me by my father Reuben Edward Cooper, Sr., that light does not make any noise but performs to the maximum. Light does not, by way of a trumpet fanfare announce its presence, for when light appears, darkness is dispensed. Reuben Edward Cooper also told me that light is good, but too much will blind you.

For the sake of International Women’s Day, we use the word “you” particularly for the women. You are the light of the world and it’s very important to play your role with mercy and grace. You are soil for the germination of the “seed” of the man. You are the first and primary responders of love when birthing takes place. You are the principal trainer for the children and they will become what you teach.

Women, you are the transformer of house to home, you are the reader, storyteller of the word and prayer warrior at bedtime and the praise worshipper at early morning rising. The light of the world, you are judge and jury when tempers flare and tensions are high. You introduce decency, dignity and decorum to be used when you are no longer a young girl, but a woman of substance. You give godly advice and speak words of wisdom when confusion hides clouds of hope and faith.

You, woman of light, are resourceful, skillful and resilient, no matter the situation. You are Solomon’s song of praise as the virtuous woman who is a blessing to her household and exemplar to be followed

I salute all women of the world – mothers of Salem, weeping Rachels, lamp and oil bearers, Deborah judges, in spite of Shunammite Woman, all is well; respectful and loyal Ruth, low decree Mary, mother of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ; bold and brave Mary Magdalene and all the women who are members of the biblical hall of fame.

We give God thanks for all the women of our land whose course have run on planet earth but have left footprints on the sands of life as paths to follow. What a wonderful pronouncement for International Women’s Day. You are the light of the world will resonate so loudly that birds will cease their singing and listen.



