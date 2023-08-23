Our illegal immigration problem

Dear Editor,

The question of migration, legal or illegal, has from time immemorial been a very emotional one.

No one will argue that it is unreasonable for each territory to zealously guard their heritage and patrimony.

Nothing is gained by approaching this challenge emotionally.

We believe that rational thought and discussion must be observed.

The students among us would agree that after all is said and done, more is said than done.

We have some peculiar migration challenges from some of our neighbors, especially Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica.

We are very aware of the fact that if these are not curtailed very soon, we will face a migrant crisis.

Let us be honest and call it what it is.

The UK government enunciated very draconian measures to curtail the illegal migration problem.

We should carefully review those measures and ascertain whether any or all can be applicable here.

We add one thought for consideration.

It could be helpful to observe what countries such as Mexico and countries in the Middle East do.

These are countries with significant numbers of work permit holders who are very aware that none or very few will be allowed to have their status converted to one of citizenship no matter how long they reside and work there legally.

It is timely to welcome exploring how others are attempting to deal with this vexing problem, which has national security implications, for an archipelagic nation state.



– Diogenes