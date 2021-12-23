Our Lord came to give hope to the world

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him, all things were made; without Him, nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light. – John 1:1-8

Christmas is about the love of God coming to live among desperate mankind. He was a king, yet He humiliated Himself so that He could really heal us and restore to us the gift of eternal life.

He stepped down from His royal throne, took off His royal garment and became a pauper. He experienced our hurts, pains, disappointments, prejudices, rejections and, finally, He offered Himself up as a sacrifice on a cursed tree, so that we may experience the love of God.

In our text, the apostle John describes God coming to Earth to live among us. Jesus became flesh like you and me.

The apostle opened his gospel unlike any of the other evangelists. Matthew begins his gospel with the genealogy of Jesus. Mark begins by telling of John the Baptist preparing the way for Jesus, while Luke explains the Christmas story with the account of Elizabeth and Mary.

However, the Gospel of John begins differently. The opening verse of his gospel explains why Jesus was born here on Earth.

Like the first book of the Bible, Genesis, John’s Gospel is the only other book in the Bible which begins with, “In the beginning.” The evangelist’s purpose in his gospel is to prove that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah, the son of the living God.

In him is life and that life is the light of man. This light came into a darkened world to illume the hearts of mankind. Only God’s light can dispel or obliterate the darkness.

The apostle tells us that John the Baptist, whom the people thought was the Messiah, came not as the light but to give notice of he who was to come. He is “the light of the world”.

As we come to Christmas and celebrate, let us give thanks and praise to God who thought so much of humankind, that He sent a redeemer, the light the of the world, to bring us out of the darkness into His marvelous light. The word became flesh.

Mankind needed someone like himself to save him from the desperate state into which he had fallen. Only by coming to Earth, living like us, and enduring the hurts and pains of humans, could man really be saved from his self-imposed destruction.

He was God, himself, yet he subjected himself to the miseries and weaknesses of the human body. He took on our conditions and dwelt with us.

He did this not because we deserve God’s grace, love and mercy. As a fallen race, we cannot make any claim on God. Yet, he in his grace and mercy, came among us.

Christmas is about sharing. As we celebrate this Christmas and enjoy the many treats and the presents and the goodwill, let us remember God’s gift to us did not come for us to keep. It is for us to share with others.

Our Lord came to give hope to the world. Therefore, as we go forward, let us tell the world of a savior who came to redeem humankind. Yes, let us tell the world that there is hope, there is peace, there is a reason to love and to care for one another. There is no joy, no peace known to man which is greater than that which comes to us in the Son of God. Amen.



