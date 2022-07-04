Outdoor market incubator iDiscover opens after COVID-19 hold-up

iDiscover officially launched yesterday as the country’s latest outdoor market incubator, designed to boost the business of small entrepreneurs in orange and green economies.

The company was funded through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre and the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund. It was delayed in opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is located on St. Albans Drive.

iDiscover’s Principal Tehranique Miller said the company was spawned out of her inability to find an affordable space from which to sell her artwork.

“I was creating all of this beautiful stuff. I couldn’t separate myself from it and I also couldn’t afford to rent a place to go and sell the stuff, because of overhead and other factors,” said Miller.

“So then I started thinking about how many other Bahamian artists, very talented and dedicated people who actually sell their products, just didn’t have a space. I started out just providing a space for these vendors, where it wouldn’t be $1,000 per month or that kind of overhead. And then there would be somebody who would also make connections with tour companies, and have a website that’s a collective representation of different talents and areas.”

Miller explains that the collection of vendors will be part of weekly tours of tourists, will also be part of an e-commerce site, group marketing initiative and will order material collectively. The business owners will also undergo training to ensure that their products are priced correctly and they will be entered into an apprenticeship program.

“iDiscover started to blossom into this economic impact thing, entering into the orange economy, supporting the creative industries, giving the farmers market a central place to operate from,” she said.

“And then as we kind of developed more and more, it turned into having youth apprenticeships. So, the transfer of culture and knowledge.

“Each one of the vendors will have a young person that will sit with them every day and they’ll learn to do what the vendor is doing. So, while we’re incubating that business, we’re also transferring this knowledge to a young person.

“It just kind of keeps evolving into whatever is necessary to encourage the creative industries.”

Miller said tour companies are already interested in the concept. She explained that the market will initially operate on Saturdays and Sundays.