Over 1,000 people waiting for Dorian home repair assistance

Just under 1,100 homeowners on Grand Bahama and Abaco are still awaiting assistance from the government to rebuild or repair their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday.

“We are at a point now where we have sourced the funds with regards to about 2,600 residents at various stages of the home repairs,” LaRoda said.

“That would be from about $2,500 and capped at $10,000. … There are about 3,700 people in total. So there is an additional 1,110 people who have applied for assistance. However, the former Cabinet only approved 2,600 so we have to go back to Cabinet for approval for those other just under 1,100 people. I expect that to be done pretty shortly.”

LaRoda said the repairs on the homes that received assistance had varying degrees of damage.

As a result, each home was supposed to be assessed, he said.

“Whether that was done entirely could be debated, but we are where we are [and] where commitments have been made,” LaRoda said.

“The contractors would have done work — some of them are at halfway points and some of them would have been completed. We do owe just north of $400,000 to contractors who performed the work.

“As I said earlier, those sources have been sourced so those contractors would be notified shortly on when they will receive their funds.”

The Small Home Repair Programme, an initiative to provide vouchers for reconstruction to people whose homes were damaged in Hurricane Dorian, launched in February 2020.

There were four categories of assistance under the program.

Residents whose homes had minimal damage were eligible to receive $2,500 in assistance, medium damage was eligible for $5,000 and major damage will be eligible for $7,500.

Those whose homes were destroyed were eligible for $10,000.

To qualify, a person needed to be Bahamian who owned the property in need of repair. There had to be proof of residence at the home, which had to be located on Grand Bahama, Abaco or Abaco Cays when Hurricane Dorian struck on August 31, 2019. The home also had to be uninsured.

Project data from the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, which was obtained by The Nassau Guardian in August 2021, indicated that $14,086,966.47 was spent on the small home repair project — $5,172,121.04 on Abaco and $8,914,845.43 on Grand Bahama.