Over 17,000 free tests and 165,000 free masks take a bite out of COVID

Since taking office, managing the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout have been top priorities of the Davis administration.

Now, one month into a smooth rollout of its free testing and mask distribution campaign, the government has tested over 17,000 persons and successfully isolated 769 positive cases on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, two of the islands most affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, following a robust public education campaign, the government, in partnership with private firms like FTX Digital Markets, has facilitated the distribution of over 165,000 KN95 masks to protect its citizenry against the virus.

“A person’s ability to know whether or not they have COVID-19 should not depend on their income or wealth, but should be accessible to all,” said Prime Minister Philip Davis.

“We are very pleased with how free testing and mask distribution has rolled out so far and congratulate the Ministry of Health and Wellness for their effective and efficient handling of these important pillars of our COVID response.”

“We are also very grateful to NEMA, Great Commission Ministries and Counselling Centre, Bahamas Red Cross, International Deliverance Praying Ministry, The Salvation Army and Hands For Hunger,” noted Davis.

“They have been invaluable partners in the mask distribution process.”

The Davis administration officially launched its free testing and mask distribution program in New Providence at Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gym, Melia resort and South Beach Clinic. The program then rolled out in Grand Bahama just two weeks later at Foster B. Pestaina Centre, Christ the King.

The government is expected to receive another shipment of masks in the coming weeks with pediatric masks being included in the second phase of the rollout.

Ongoing public education will continue, to mitigate the spread of the virus while balancing the necessary reopening of the economy.