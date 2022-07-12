Over 200 get national honors 

More than 200 Bahamians have been awarded national honors, the Office of the Governor General announced on Independence Day.

In making the announcements, Governor General Sir C. A. Smith stated, “These citizens, some of whom are being awarded posthumously, are being recognized for their outstanding service in various areas of our national development, and I extend congratulations to them.”

The awardees are as follows: Order of The Bahamas

Philip Bethel, Companion

Gail Saunders, Companion

Rev. Dr. Michael Symonette, Officer

Rupert Roberts Jr., Officer

George Myers, Member

Judge Joseph Strachan, Member

Henry Bowen, Companion (Posthumously)

Cadwell Armbrister, Companion (Posthumously)

Sir Clement Maynard, Companion (Posthumously)

Carlton Francis, Companion (Posthumously)

Anthony Roberts, Companion (Posthumously)

Sir Kendal Isaacs, Companion (Posthumously)

Norman Solomon, Companion (Posthumously)

J. Oswald Ingraham, Companion (Posthumously)

Robert Hanlon Symonette, Companion (Posthumously)

Sir Durward Knowles, Companion (Posthumously)

Emmanuel Osadebay, Officer (Posthumously)

Judge Neville Smith, Member (Posthumously)



Order of Distinction

Dr. Conville Brown, Companion

George Weech, Companion

Neko Grant, Companion

Raleigh Butler II, Companion

Obie Ferguson Jr., Companion

Vylma Thompson-Curling, Companion

Paul A. O. Rolle, Companion

Ellison Greenslade, Companion

Anthony Ferguson, Companion

Paul Farquharson, Companion

Reginald Ferguson, Companion

Michael Major, Officer

Ishmael Lightbourne, Officer

Gene Sands, Officer

Dorcena Nixon-Rolle, Officer

Dr. Nelson Clarke, Officer

Sybil Curtis, Officer

Celeste Lockhart, Officer

Barbara Cartwright, Officer

Kenrick O. Murray, Officer

Senior Commander Amos Rolle, Companion (Posthumously)

Captain Simpson Penn, Companion (Posthumously)

Persis Rodgers, Officer (Posthumously)



Order of Merit

Pastor David Burrows, Companion

Warren Rolle, Companion

Cecil Thompson, Companion

Frankie Hinzey, Companion

Bishop Ellis Farrington, Companion

Ansel Saunders, Companion

Romeo Farrington, Companion

Gregory Burrows, Companion

Austin Knowles Sr., Companion

Paul Smith, Companion

Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Companion

Wellington Miller, Companion

Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, Companion

Anthony Robinson, Companion

Maurice Tynes, Companion

Mario Donato, Companion

Louis Hanchell, Officer

Khandi Gibson, Officer

Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson, Officer

Philip Burrows, Officer

Sonia Cox-Hamilton, Officer

Denise Mortimer, Officer

Pearlene Cartwright, Officer

Elder Cora McPhee, Officer

Francina Horton, Officer

Gloria Ferguson, Officer

Nathe Russell, Officer

Andrea Gibson, Officer

Godfrey Eneas, Officer

Lawrence Burnside, Officer

Mark Knowles, Officer

Della Thomas, Officer

Mychal Thompson, Officer

Dr. Norman Gay, Officer

Winfred Russell, Officer

Oswald Moore, Officer

Churchhill Tener-Knowles, Officer

Leo Rolle, Officer

Ali Culmer, Officer

Winton “Tappy” Davis, Officer

Andy Knowles, Officer

Rex Burnside, Officer

Allan Ingraham, Officer

Ed Smith, Officer

Phil Antonio, Officer

Florence “Flo” Rolle, Officer

Captain Ekron Pratt, Officer

Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey, Officer

Frances Le’de’e, Officer

Yonell Justilien, Officer

Marie Ferguson, Officer

Sonja Knowles, Officer

Pericles Maillis, Officer

Vernal Sands, Officer

Cynthia Wells, Officer

Mario Simms, Officer

Bobby “Baylor” Fernander, Officer

Shelton Beneby, Officer

William Munnings, Officer

Rev. Dr. Charles Rolle, Officer

Angela Pratt-Rolle, Officer

Tammy Ferguson-Culmer, Officer

Edward Penn, Member

Anita Doherty, Member (Posthumously)

Rev. Gilbert Rolle, Officer

Jason Albury, Member

Randy Ferguson, Member

Richard Manning, Member

Jenson Burrows, Member

Sean Smith, Member

Brad Thompson, Member

Ricky Martin, Member

Bishop B. Wenith Davis, Companion (Posthumously)

Edison Armbrister, Officer (Posthumously)

Bertram “Cowboy” Musgrove, Officer (Posthumously)

William “Yahama Bahama” Brennan, Officer (Posthumously)

Elisha Obed, Officer (Posthumously)

Carl Minns, Officer (Posthumously)

Leon “Apache” Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)

Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, Officer (Posthumously)

Natasha Newbold, Officer (Posthumously)

Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson, Officer (Posthumously)

Sloan Farrington, Officer (Posthumously)

Cecil Cooke, Officer Posthumously)

Rolle Gray, Officer (Posthumously)

Billy Lowe, Officer (Posthumously)

Sir Durward Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)

Osborne “Ank” Rahming, Officer (Posthumously)

Hezron Moxey, Officer (Posthumously)

Willard Cunningham, Officer (Posthumously)

Bishop Albert Hepburn, Member (Posthumously)

Rev. Fr. Addison Turnquest, Member (Posthumously)

Billy Rolle, Member (Posthumously)

Andre Rodgers, Companion(Posthumously)

Order of Lignum Vitae

Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)

Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)

Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)

Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)

Medals for Acts of Bravery

Able Seaman Trevor Sands

Michelet Meronard

Captain Anthony Allens

Force Chief Petty Officer Denzil Clarke

Captain Whitfield Neely

Chief Petty Officer Anthony Russell

Chief Petty Officer Eugene Thompson

John Wallace

Leading Seaman Willard Saunders

Force Chief Petty Officer Peterson James

Samuel Mackey

Able Seaman Cladwell Farrington Sr.

Force Chief Petty Officer Gregory Curry

Petty Officer Leo Kirby (Posthumously)

Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)

Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)

Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)

Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)

Chief Petty Officer Oscar Miller (Posthumously)

Sub Lieutenant Wilfred Sands (Posthumously)

Distinguished Service Medal

Deslene Cumberbatch-Lowe

Melford Clarke

Aldeka Thompson

Beverly Thomas-Taylor

Winifred Murphy

Patricia Bethel

Vanderson Ferguson

Yvonne Moncur

Sharon Rose-Hutchinson

Alice Inniss

William Saunders

Olive Minnis

Debra Strachan

Jeffery Forbes

William Swain

Christine Lightbourne

Mirley Conyers

Wellington “Butch” Johnson

Dr. Nizamuddin Bacchus

Helen Stubbs

Diana Thompson

Joshua Culmer Sr., JP

Cheryl Lloyd-Pinder

Fredrick Bonaby

Margarette Thompson-Bain

Claudine Virgil

Dr. Francina Thurston

Christine Newbold-Saunders

James Pinder

Inez Spence

Daphne Sawyer

Nurse Linda Stuart

Ashley Saunders

Fabian Stuart

Barbara Checkley

Mark Scott

Henry Bain

Luden Gibson

Francita Neely

Charlene Curry

Rev. Irene Rolle (Posthumously)

Badge of Honour

Nyoschi Brown

Kennard Mackey

Letita Campbell-Parker

Father Don Haynes

Lofton Neely

Levada Ingraham

Diane Smith

Stephen Hanna

Valdamae Rahming

Maryanne Colebrooke-Marshall

Robertha Edgecombe

Pandora Evans

Vyreen Bain

Sheila Blatch

Maxwell Roberts

Mable Stubbs

Veronica Saunders (Posthumousl

Patrick Roberts Sr.

Vera Chase (Posthumously)

Jacqueline Estevez

The governor general also recognized several Bahamians for “long and exceptional service to the governor general”:

Evardo Cox

Albertha Nairn

Sheila Andrews

Sandra Curry-Gibson

Michelle Ferguson

Steve Pennerman

Beverley Wallace-Whitfield

Bernice Bowe

Jacklyn Murray (Posthumously)

June Maura (Posthumously)