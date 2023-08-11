Owner of demolished downtown building reveals future plans

The owner of the first of four buildings east of East Street scheduled to be demolished in the coming days, said she and her family eventually want to replace their now demolished structure with a mixed-use building that will include commercial and residential spaces.

Dr. Mercianna Moxey, who was on hand to watch the building she and her family purchased about 15 years ago be torn down on Wednesday, said they were completely in favor of the demolition of the property, and approached the government last year about razing the building.

Because the building was already dilapidated and unused at the time she purchased it, she said it held no sentimental value and she looks forward to the government beautifying the space when it is fully cleaned out.

“It is a dilapidated building and you cannot restore it, it’s pretty much gone,” said Moxey.

“It needs to be knocked down and and then hopefully we can come together and decide on what to put up. We’re looking at probably in the near future retail space and offices. I know that the government is interested in Nassau being a livable city, so hopefully some apartments, condos.”

Moxey said she is keen on seeing the area east of East Street become the bustling commercial hub it was when commercial shipping was still situated in the area. She also wants to see the living city concept come to life.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said for now, the sites of the demolished buildings will become green spaces and places for public activity.

“Over the course of the next few weeks, you might very well see some picket fences and some green spaces in most of these spaces,” said Cooper.

“I can tell you that we are making active progress in terms of our plans. This is only one component of the plan to really reshape what’s happening on Bay Street.

“The budget this year included $1 million for the beautification of the entire Bay Street area. We’re doing active work at the moment with our planning, you should expect to see new planters, plants, benches, some very preliminary things, but we expect that they’re going to show dramatic improvement.”

The government has eyed nine buildings for demolition, and while four property owners have agreed to have the buildings on their properties torn down, Cooper said there are some who have presented alternative plans to demolition.

“The bottom line is we want to work hand in hand with the stakeholders. We don’t want this to be a forced operation, but we want it to be a partnership.”