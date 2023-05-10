Owners of downtown properties eyed for demolition responding

Many of the downtown property owners who received notice from the government of the impending demolition of their properties have begun responding, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Cooper, who made the remarks while speaking to members of the media, said most of the nine property owners that were identified are still within the notice period that gives them time to deal with their own properties before they are demolished by the government.

He explained recently that government has also had to work with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) to decide which buildings have to be saved for their historical significance.

“I’ve said before, that one of the important hurdles is to identify the historical sites, the historical buildings, and ensure that we are working closely with AMMC in terms of what we demolish and what we encourage to be restored,” said Cooper.

“Notwithstanding, we have a target list as I’ve indicated previously. We’ve given those owners notice and we expect that we will either see some renovations on those properties, or we are going to see demolitions.”

Cooper said the demolition task force is being headed by Senator Randy Rolle and includes the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Works, a representative from the Downtown Nassau Partnership, a representative from the attorney general’s office, and one from AMMC.”

Cooper said in March that if the property owners do not take some action 30 days after receiving notice, a lien could be placed on the structures if they are demolished by the state, and the properties put on the market to recoup those costs.

He revealed at the beginning of February that demolition orders for nine buildings east of East Street had gone out.