Graveside Service for

Pamela Rahming-Saunders, 58, of Eagle Court, Monastery Park will be held at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday 25th June, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph assisted by Elder Patrick Sands along with other Ministers of the Gospel.

Left to cherish her memories are:

Son (only child): Zamar Saunders

Mother: Dorothea ‘Dorie’ Davis-Rahming

Favorite Auntie: Estella Davis-Williams of Albany, Florida

Sister: Valencia ‘Linsey’ Rahming

Brothers: Inspector Vernon Rahming of Mayaguana, Eddie Allen Rahming of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Sheldon Rahming

Sisters-in-law: Berrinique Rahming, Deidre Rahming of Freeport, Grand Bahama

Uncles and Aunties: Melvin Rahming, Leonard Rahming, Noel Rahming, Pastor Carl Rahming, Eric ‘Iceman’ Rahming, Glenroy Mackey, Benjamin Davis of Eleuthera; Hazel Chea, Lethera Rahming former Miss Bahamas of California, Patricia Rahming-Burrows, Louise Harris of California, Antoinette Rahming; Betty Thompson, Thelma Smith and Nioca Symonette, Evangeline Rahming;

Nieces and Nephews: Sherkeem Rahming, Sherwood Rahming, Akia and Evan Rahming of Freeport, Barack Deveaux, Sasha Rahming

Cousins: Kim, Carla, Michelle, Carl Jr., and Reuben; Michael Percentie, Tasha, Vivica; Joann Rolle, Tina, Leslie, Jerome Smith, Lisa Smith, Jerome Rahming, Erica, Eric Jr. Ashantie, Janay, and Jason Dax Rahming; Marsha, Perry, Wayde, Gia, Glenroy Jr., Chervon, Karlos, Reno, Dianne and Keith Mackey; Judith, Brian and Jonathan ‘Johnny’ (Whyms family); Audrey and Angela Simonette, Koshena Davis, Charmaine, Jackie and Petra Burrows, Gina, Tracey and Clement Chea;

Other Relatives and Friends Including:

Jeffery Cooper and Family; Wade Russell, William Brown, Dion Marshall (stepson), Franklyn Hall, Henshell Rolle, Dexter Williams of Jamaica, Christopher Delancy, Sibriana, Vicki and Baron Saunders; Nelson and Marilyn Brown & Family; Virginia Allen & Family; Muffin and Tricia; Tiffany and Family; Bishop Franklyn & RuthieMae Burrows and Family; Ann, Phyllis and Shantel Saunders; Paul, Luke, Mark, John, and Matthew Saunders, Louise Saunders (mother-in-law); Ministry of Works and Department of Housing Family; Pastor Reginald and Sandra Saunders & Family; Alice Watson and Bricie Gibson; Tanya Ferguson; Jasmin Williams, Christopher Ellis, Rashad Thomas, Jamaal Lewis, Jeremy Rolle, Melvita Collie & Family, Gabrielle Major, Margaret Thompson-McCartney & Family, Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph and Redemption Seventh-day Adventist Church Family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family wants to express a special thank you for all your kind words and prayers during our time of bereavement.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on (TODAY) Thursday, 23rd June, 2022 – Friday 24th June, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the gravesite from 1:00 p.m. until service time.