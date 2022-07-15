Paradise Island hotels to appeal application denial

Atlantis, Ocean Club and Comfort Suites were denied an application to transform an abandoned building on Paradise Island into a restaurant.

The three major hotels on the island are appealing the decision handed down by the Town Planning Committee on March 29, in which they sought approval for a change in use of the former Scotiabank building.

The next sitting of the Subdivision and Development Appeals Board will take place on July 20.

A public notice of the appeal was published this week.

As a part of a consolidation exercise, Scotiabank closed its Paradise Island location, along with four other branches in late 2020. Since then, the building has sat empty in the middle of a thriving tourist location.

The move to transform the building comes as hotel properties project strong bookings for the rest of 2022 and early 2023.

The Bahamas is expected to attract 70 percent of its stopover visitor numbers this summer, with major hotel properties projecting occupancy rates of at least 80 percent of 2019’s historic numbers.

Yesterday, Atlantis Vice President Jackson Weech said the resort is expecting strong group bookings for 2023, pacing “well ahead” of its projected occupancy rate for this year – 90 percent of the bookings in 2019.

Last month, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said group bookings for 2023 are outpacing all previous years, while group bookings for the end of the year will soften the reduction of leisure visitors at the resort.