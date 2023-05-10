Paradise Sports Consultants and Impact Tennis to stage free tennis clinic

In celebration of Mother’s Day this coming Sunday, Paradise Sports Consultants along with Impact Tennis will host a free, fun-filled, health conscious cardio tennis clinic at the Tom ‘The Bird’ Grant Park Tennis Courts on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Saturday.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and all ages are welcomed, regardless of skillset. The objective is for persons to show up, have fun, get a good sweat, and win prizes.

Along with partners Aktiv Body Rehab, Dominoes Pizza, Finesse Motion Therapy and Vitamalt, the organizers want to offer the community a wholesome, family-oriented event where everyone can join in on the fun.

At the event on Saturday, there will be cardio tennis sessions, drills and games for persons with ages 14 and above, a beginner level junior tennis clinic for youngsters from age six to 13, health and wellness activities, food and drinks, and prizes.

The Harold Road Tennis Club is proud to partner with Paradise Sports Consultants and Impact Tennis Academy to host a tennis-filled morning on Saturday.

The event is complimentary and no tennis experience is required. Equipment will be provided for those persons who need it.

Interested persons are asked to complete an entry form and send the form to e-mail address paradisesportsconsulting@gmail.com. Persons can send an e-mail to info@paradisesportsconsult.com for more information.