Paranza (at the Cove)… a love letter to Italy

Atlantis is continuing to roll out its bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the Paradise Island resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and more to ensure that its guests will continue to experience the best, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary experiences ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

I was delighted to attend a preview dinner showcasing menu items for what is expected to be an exciting new restaurant by Michelin Chef Michael White – Paranza at The Cove – which is still a few weeks out to opening its doors.

After my sneak peek, this is a dining experience to get excited about.

Panna cotta with citrus fruits and cashew crunch.

White presented Carpaccio – yellowfin tuna with the subtle flavor of shaved fennel, sweet, herbaceous nutty Ligurian olives, subtly salty bottarga, and lemon which he paired with a fresh and fruit Mionetto Prosecco, Veneto, Italy, that was light yet offered a complexity of flavor.

Gamberi – roasted prawns cooked low and slow were sublime – moist and flavorful with Tuscan beans, and a nice spice from rosemary-chili oil paired with a lively and vibrant Stags’ Leap Winery Viognier, Napa Valley, California, that stood up to the spice and elevated the dish.

White followed up with Strozzapretti (twisted, elongated cavatelli pasta) – ragu di mare, basil, pane fritto paired with Frescobaldi Lucente, Tuscany, Italy, which pairs well with savory dishes.

He served turbot, a captivating fish because of its pearlescent-textured flesh and sheer juiciness, was served with Manilla clams, leeks and olio verde paired with a Castello Pomino Bianco, Tuscany, Italy, which works well with fish.

A classic and traditional Panna Cotta which literally translates as “cooked cream” in Italian with luscious citrus fruits, cashew crunch for texture and a hint of sweet basil paired with a creamy, fragrant Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont, Italy, to round out the meal.

White’s featured cocktail was the Paranza Spritz, a delicious combination – aperol, Mionetto Prosecco, passionfruit purée, Giffard passion fruit, Angostura chill blood orange.

Carpaccio – yellowfin tuna, fennel, Ligurian olives, bottarga and lemon.

Atlantis has described Paranza as a “love letter” to Italy as it will offer an elevated and innovative expression of Italian regional cuisine with a passionate focus on seafood.

From White’s preview dinner, it is safe to say guests will experience and enjoy inventive takes on coastal Italian cuisine in an all-new high-design environment at The Cove.

White’s New York City restaurants Marea, Ai Fiori, and Osteria Morini are legendary dining destinations, earning Michelin Stars and James Beard awards as well as the devotion of discriminating culinary aficionados.

White will join chefs Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu) and José Andrés (Fish) in establishing Atlantis as the only resort destination in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs.

Along with the soon-to-open Paranza, The Cove experienced a few notable additions – the completely renovated 22nd-floor Club Lounge has now been reimagined as the Lapis Club Lounge, and offers private access to daily breakfast, hors d’oeuvres, a full bar, plus breathtaking views of Paradise Island to guests staying in select suites.

Other enhancements at the resort include the launch of Sapphire Services, an offering of bespoke concierge services, including bookable experiences such as romantic beach dinners, exclusive programming at the resort’s 141-acre marine mammal habitat Dolphin Cay, and underwater wedding proposals; to extraordinary “Bahamas at Heart” itineraries where guests can experience the beauty of The Bahamas’ out islands via seaplane, plus access to local art tours, fishing expeditions, speed boat tours and more.

All guests of Atlantis can experience Sapphire Services and the variety of customizable offerings. Itineraries range to accommodate any budget or group size, ensuring all visitors have easy access to experience the wealth of beauty and culture that The Bahamas offers.

The resort’s 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that guests will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary experiences ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.