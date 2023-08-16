Parents arrested in connection with two-year-old’s death

Police said the parents of a two-year-old boy were arrested in connection with his death.

The parents, a 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, residents of Soldier Road, were arrested for manslaughter by negligence, police said.

Police said the couple were driving in the area of Robinson Road and Old Trail Road on Saturday when motorists alerted them that their toddler’s head was hanging out the rear passenger window.

The toddler, police said, was in an unconscious state.

“Subsequently, the toddler was removed from the window and transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he later succumbed,” police said.