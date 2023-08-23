Parents charged with death of child, granted bail

The parents of a two-year-old boy who died in their care were yesterday granted $9,500 bail on a manslaughter by negligence charge.

Demargio Thurston, 23, and Sabrina Henry, 20, both of Soldier Road, are accused of causing the death of Jeremiah Thurston on August 12.

The toddler was reportedly in the back seat of his parents’ car when other motorists alerted them that his head was hanging out of the window. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Thurston and Henry were not required to plead to the charge.

They return to court on November 23 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.