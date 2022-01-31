Parker honored by Four Walls Squash and Social Club

Bahamian sports legend Keith Parker, MBE, was honored for his dedication and hard work in the sport of squash on Thursday at the Four Walls Squash and Social Club on Village Road.

The club honored the Bahamas’ Sports Hall of Famer by naming its championship court, the Keith Parker Championship Court – the first glass wall court in the region. Parker also received lifetime membership to the Four Walls Squash Club. It is the same location where he played a role in forming the squash club.

“This is a very emotional evening for me,” Parker told supporters. “It is a great honor for me to be invited here this evening. I celebrate with you and my family as court number one, the first glass wall court in the region, is named in my honor.”

Parker was first introduced to the sport in the United Kingdom in 1951 on a campus tour at Loughborough College. After applying for a teaching job in The Bahamas, he arrived to teach at the Government High School (GHS) in 1959. Upon arriving in The Bahamas, he enquired about the sport and eventually ended up playing with his friend Ivan Davies at Davies’ residence on Baillou Hill Road.

Parker was also active in the Bahamas Squash Association and the Caribbean Squash Association.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) was represented by Minister Mario Bowleg. He was on hand to celebrate Parker’s recognition. Parker played and coached several sports but Bowleg said that squash is arguably Parker’s favorite sport.

“This man we affectionately call ‘Keith’, is a world-class coach and athlete as well as an educator and mentor. He came to The Bahamas in 1959 and immediately started to teach at the Government High School where he not only taught Physical Education (PE) but maths and science as well. In addition, he gave the youth of our nation the tools needed to live a more productive life not only for the benefit of themselves but for the benefit of the country and future generations as well,” Bowleg said.

Parker was twice National Open Squash Champion, three-time National Veteran Champion, Caribbean Squash Champion, a semifinalist in the 1977 World Squash Veteran Championships and was twice runner-up at the US Open Age Group Championships.

Parker experienced a stroke a while ago and eventually recovered. He was in a motor accident on Eastern Road almost two years ago and suffered severe back injuries. It has kept him from returning to the court. The 89-year-old jested, saying there is hope that he can still return to the court.

“I am not even 90 years old yet – one year short, so I still have hope. I played in at least five US Open Age Group Championships – I have never won and have been runner-up several times, but I am still alive, so there is hope,” he said.

Bowleg congratulated the Four Walls Squash Club membership group for what they did for Parker.

“It is encouraging for me, as minister of the executive and the executives of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to see the new principals of this facility demonstrate their appreciation for the valuable contributions of Mr. Parker to this sport and sports development on the whole. He has cemented his status as one of The Bahamas’ great athletes and athletic coaches,” Bowleg said.

Parker was inducted into the Bahamas’ National Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, honored by the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) in 1997, inducted into the Central American and Caribbean Athletic Confederation (CACAC) Hall of Fame in 2010 and received an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Diploma in 2001.

Parker also represented The Bahamas in field hockey, badminton, darts, and rackets internationally. He was a track and field coach for The Bahamas’ Olympic teams from 1984 to 2008. Parker coached a number of quality Bahamians such as former athletic stars Shonell Ferguson, Bradley Cooper, Laverne Eve, Steve Hanna, Stephen Wray and Trevor Barry just to name a few.

Parker ended his speech Thursday night by encouraging persons to take up the sport of squash as it is a good option to stay physically fit.