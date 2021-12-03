Party like a Royal New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Atlantis

Revelers welcoming in 2022 can now reserve tickets to enjoy a weekend filled with performances by top musical talent such as Bond, DJ Cassidy, DJ Tony Okungbowa and The Modern Gentlemen, as Atlantis has announced the return of its signature New Year’s Eve event – Party Like a Royal.

Also on tap for the evening will be craft cocktails and a premium top-shelf open bar, a selection of desserts and a firework display by “America’s first family of fireworks,” the Grucci Brothers International, who hold the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks display.

The celebration will take place on December 31 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the poolside Royal Deck overlooking the iconic Royal Towers, paradise lagoon and 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape.

Party Like a Royal will be open to guests ages 12 and older.

Bond, is an Australian/British quartet known for classic crossover and synth-pop that has sold more than four million albums since their 2000 debut, making them the best-selling string quartet of all time. With Tania Davis and Eos Counsell on violin, Elspeth Hanson on viola and Gay-Yee Westerhoff on cello, Bond originally earned the nickname “the Spice Girls of classical music.” The group’s electrifying singles and albums have garnered 56 Platinum and 15 Gold discs in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and dozens of other countries worldwide.

The Modern Gentlemen, a Los Angeles-based pop group, performs classic hits with a modern sound. They were discovered by and toured with rock ‘n roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons for more than a decade. The four-part harmony of members Brian Brigham, Brandon Brigham, Landon Beard and Todd Fournier has been enjoyed by audiences around the world, from sold-out performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall and O2 Arena to the 2014 “A Capitol Fourth,” celebration in Washington, D.C. alongside Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald.

DJ Cassidy, a go-to deejay for entertainment moguls, fashion icons, and cultural trendsetters has performed for former United States President Barack Obama at both inaugurations, Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday party at the White House, the opening of Oprah Winfrey’s school in South Africa, Jennifer Lopez’s 40th and 50th birthday parties, and Beyonce and Jay Z’s wedding, as well as on world tours with Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Usher and more.

DJ Tony Okungbowa who served as the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 10 years is currently a series regular on CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola. Okungbowa has performed at The Grammy’s, Golden Globes, CFDA Awards, The Espy’s, Art Basel, and Forbes Travel Guide, among other international stages, and has released three studio albums.

Tickets for Party Like a Royal are $300 (VAT inclusive) for adults and $150 for teens aged 12 through 17. They can be purchased at the Atlantis Box Office in the Convention Center, by calling 363-6601 (or ext. 46601), emailing box.office@atlantisparadise.com or visiting the official website: www.PartyLikeARoyalAtlantis.com.

Additional offerings to ring in the New Year at Atlantis include Staycation Rates, which are now available for stays January 1-31, 2022. Tickets are also on sale at Atlantis’ Box Office for the headliner Doja Cat concert on New Year’s evening, which includes general admission to Aura Nightclub.

The three-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and producer’s exclusive outdoor concert event takes place at the resort’s Royal Deck overlooking Paradise Beach.

The Royal Deck opens at 8 p.m.; showtime is 9:30 p.m.

Prices begin at $149 Silver tier tickets; $199 Gold tier tickets; $349 for Platinum tier tickets, and $499 for VVIP tickets. Ticket prices do not include VAT.

Guest and residents can also experience Jokers Wild Comedy Club, where there is full line up through January 2, 2022 – Vince Acevedo and Manny Acosta, through December 5; Paul Hooper and Cliff Cash, December 7-19; Ron Feingold and Kate Brindle, December 21-January 2, 2022. As well as live music on Friday and Saturday from 10.30 pm – 2 a.m. Tickets to experience Live Music at Jokers Wild can be purchased separately.