Funeral Service for the Late PASTOR ALICE LORETTA MEADOWS-SANDS age 70 years of #19 Yeoman Woods, Freeport and formerly of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy, Streams of Living Waters, Lord and George St. Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson National Bishop, assisted by Bishop Jeffrey C. Knowles. Interment will follow in Tarpum Bay, Cemetery, Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera.

Precious memories will always linger in the hearts of her three nephews: Michael Ferguson, Vincent Meadows (Veronica) and Terry Meadows; five nieces: Kathleen Ferguson, Judy Mae Meadows Sands (Henry), Debbie Meadows, Ann Meadows Kemp R/N Retired (Terry), Ruby Meadows Munroe R/N (Reginald); six grand nephews: Walter Forbes, Vincent Meadows Jr. (Robyn), Jeremy and Connor Kemp, Reginald B. Munroe Sr. (Rhea) and Johnathan Meadows; grand nieces: Olivia Kemp, Victoria Munroe, Terran Meadows McKenzie, Blair Meadows, McKayla Meadows and Sinead Bullard; five great grand nephews: Vejay Meadows, Venzil Meadows, Veraughn Meadows, Reginald B. Munroe Jr. and Tai McKenzie; 10 great grand nieces: Ladawne Forbes, Saniyah Johnson, Symphony Smith, Regia Munroe, Jnylah Meadows and Treanne McKenzie; god daughters: Darcia McSweeney and Margenae Brown; numerous family, relatives and friends including:John Meadows and Family, Peter Meadows and Family,Rudolph and Cynthia Meadows and Family, Gladston and Kathleen Meadows and Family, Veronica Meadows and Family (Naples, FL), Patricia Meadows Howard, Eddie Meadows and Family, Bervin, Calvin and Kirklyn Meadows (Florida), Raymond Meadows II and Family, Sandra Meadows and Family, Stephanie Meadows and Family, Herbert Meadows and Family (Louisiana), Lillis Hunt and Family, Marina Taylor and Family, Catherine and Herb Coombs and Family (Maine), Charles Rolle and Family, Mathis Hughes and Family, Pastor Jeffery and Nadine Knowles and Family, Pastor Barry Morris, Christine Outten and Family, Debra Moxey and Family, Mavis Meadows Knowles, Genetta Brown and Family, Audrey Meadows Carey, Mathis Hughes, Ilene Sweeting, Theodore and Helen Allen and Family Miss J. Smith, Patraneque Hamilton(Pinky), Claudia Russell, George Mortimer, Brenda and Family, COGOP Family and Tarpum Bay Community.

Viewing will be held at Demeritte Funeral Home, Rock Sound, Eleuthera on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.