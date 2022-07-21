Pastor and life coach says effective living is when a person creates a life that they don’t need to take a vacation from

The Bible teaches people to let their light shine, so others can see God in them. When people start taking control of their life by doing the basic things, they set themselves up to be a better Christian example in the earth, said Ricardo Miller, pastor and life management coach.

Miller said that over the past few years, he has made a commitment to studying the Bible and seeing how practical life applications can better position Christians to be better kingdom representatives in the earth.

“It is not the will of God that we live life going from crisis to crisis,” said Miller, CEO of Living Life Effectively. “It is the will of God for all of us to do extremely well in life. John 3:102 says, ‘Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.’

“Most people have been living life so wrong for so long that it has become a generational stronghold that is keeping them below their biblical rights. As a pastor and a life management coach, I’ve been reminding people that no one is coming to save you. No one is coming to push you. No one is coming to manage you. No one is coming to motivate you. It’s up to you.”

Miller said the will of God on people’s life is going to demand that they put in the work necessary to see its manifestation.

“I truly believe that 90 percent of your problems will immediately go away when you take control of your own life and stop waiting on other people. Your life will change for the better the day you understand no one is coming to save you. You have to decide that you are going to live life effectively.”

Miller recommends eight things everyone can do to take better control of their lives – watch less television; hydrate with water; get eight hours of sleep; exercise four to five times a week; read, write and meditate daily; get a mentor or coach; tithe 10 percent, save 10 percent, invest 10 percent and live on 70 percent; and cut out negativity from their life.

“All of these things are extremely practical and very easy to do – all you have to do is make a commitment to execute. The Bible teaches us to let our light shine, so others can see God in us. When you start taking control of your life by doing these basic things, you are setting yourself up to be a better Christian example in the earth.”

Miller said it is important that people understand that there is a right and wrong way to live.

“The more you incorporate healthy habits in your life as a believer, the more you are taking control of your life. Someone once asked, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’ That’s how you take control of your life. That’s how you live life effectively.”

Miller encourages people to incorporate baby steps into their commitment to doing the things he recommends.

“Fall in love with becoming better in every area of your life. Remind yourself that every new day is an opportunity to begin again. Don’t be so quick to give up on yourself,” he said. “You’ve got to remind yourself every day that you’re alive, [that] you are still in the game of life and you’ve got another chance to do life better than you did the day before.”

Miller said effective living at its best is when a person creates a life that they don’t need to take a vacation from.