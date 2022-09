Pastor Derek Stubbs ,64

Of Derby Road, Yellow elder Gardens

Died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 25th August ,2022

Left to mourn his homegoing: Wife: Karen Stubbs, Children: Dianeso Peet, Tremayne Peet, Dervin Stubbs, Tyson Stubbs and Kristinette Lewis, 16 Grandchild, 2 great-grands ; 4 sisters , 8 brothers; Father-in-law: Arthur Peet; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.