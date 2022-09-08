Funeral Service for the Late PASTOR F. DENNIS MISSICK age 74 years of #19 Man O War Circle, Freeport will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Pinedale, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows President of Zion United Baptist Convention, assisted by Pastor Paul G. Mullings, District Superintendent ZUB District Convention and other pastors. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Park II, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport.

He is survived by his loving wife: Kathleen (Kathy) Missick; children: Patrice Missick, Denise Missick, Cherise Anyaebosi and Chrischelle Missick; son-in-law: Oluchukwu (Olu) Anyaebosi; grandchildren: Jasmyn Jones, Noah Anyaebosi and Amara Anyaebosi; brothers: R/Sgt 277 Calvin Missick, Leo (Karen) Missick, Richard (Denise) Missick, Hon. Samuel E. Been and Daniel Been; sisters: Claudette (Keith) Malcolm, Joanne Missick, Christa (Hubert) Adams, Melony (Shawn) Collins and Edith Skippings; adopted sisters: Jessie Rigby, Selma (Steven) Moore and Grace Ellis; brothers-in-law: Scott (Sylvia) Rigby, Louie Rigby and Walter Cox Jr.; sisters-in-law: Beverly Missick and Beverly “Patsy” (Silas) Higgs; nephews: Ronald, George C. (Shande), Wayland “Troy”, Levard, Leshaun, Lekensay, Lerano, Ronego and Ricardo Missick, Shanard and Rostandt Malcolm, Jermario Lightbourne, Oljay Ligthbourne, Crivante Adams, Zoran Collins, Robert (Tanya) Been Jr., Roshaun Been, Anthony (Donna) Rigby, Chesney (Christine) Rigby, Robert (Pam) Rigby, Dr. Giovanni (Torel) Rigby, Noel Munroe, Keith (Stella) Adderley, Bernadino (Charlene) Adderley, Greg and Robuck Rigby, Marc (Tacha) Higgs, Walter Cox III, Dwight Spencer, Steven Moore, Dillion Moore and Shane Moore; nieces: Denetia Missick, Romaine (Thyroid) Smith, Sheena Laing, Leandrea Missick, Richardia Missick, Chamika Higgs, Marexa Malcolm, Shandey Missick, Sharine Lightbourne, Sharissa Lightbourne, Nikyra Skippings, Crivanne Adams, Shazaria Collins, Zia Collins, Shayvonne (Brandon) Forde, Shanique, Shareka, Teneisha, Saneita, Kirby-Mae, Sakera, Khemisha and Odessa Been, Jacqueline (Mark) Crawford, Sharon Been, Janet (Norman) Forbes, Babariea Liebler, Kimberlee Higgs, Mesha Rolle, Shenique Higgs and Clarissa Cox; aunts: Lorna Davis, Katherine Missick and Jan Jones; uncles: Rev. Glen (Jennifer) Missick, Rev. James (Delores) Missick, Oliver Missick, Lewis (Connie) Missick and Ron (Tippy) Missick; godchildren: Larry Robinson, Frank Forbes and Clyde Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.