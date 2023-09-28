FUNERAL SERVICE for PASTOR LANCE IRVING WALLACE, Age 38 years of Boatswain Hill, who died on Sunday, September 10th, 2023 will be held on Saturday, September 30th at 1:00pm at Agape Church, Malcolm Road and Golden Palm Estates. Officiating will be Pastor Kellen Russell, assisted by Bishop Dr. David L. Braynen. Interment will be made in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road and Woodlawn Way.

Fond memories will always be in the heart of his Loving Wife: Minister Cedericka Wallace

Daughters: Shekinah Wallace and Donae Smith

Son: Jaden Moxey

Mother: Evangelist Sylvia Wallace

Brother: Jason Wallace (Alesia)

Sisters: Helena Scott (Noel), Prophetess Lakeisha Wallace, Sadie Wallace, Donna Paul, Patrell Morrison, and Bianca Rolle

Nieces: Yajah Wallace, Mykia Percentie, and Selena Scott

Nephew: Amos Morgan

Adopted Sisters: Cleo Neilly, Vashti Cartwright, Precious Morley, and Olivia Evans (Brian).

Mother-in-law: Elder Luella Pratt

Father-in-law: Cedric Pratt

Uncles: Dennis Wallace, Wellington Wallace (Beryl), Preston Wallace (Vernita), Mack Gordon, Anthony Emmanuel, Antonio Dorsette, and Bishop Dr. David L. Braynen (Geisha)

Aunts: Joyce Wallace, Carmen Jones, Margaret Pinder, Edna Symonette, and Lorene Downs (Danny)

Brothers-in-law: Glenroy Pratt (Kenasine) and Donald Pratt (Andrea)

Sisters-in-law: Dr. Natasha Pratt-Harris (Carlos) of Baltimore, Maryland and Margaret Bowe

Cousins: Sheyron, Shavirgo, Jermaine, Lashan, Shakera, Kanisha, Demico, Steven, Latina, Tawania, Delvano, Cleomie, Lisa, Pastor Dario Carey, Latoya, Marsha, Christopher, Neal, Ron, Audrey, Ray, Deborah, Casio, Anthony Jr., Jaime, Raymond Jr., Eddie, Eric, Jason, Prestonia, Shelly, Preston Jr., President, April, Abigail, Prince, Terrance, Viola, Julian, Shavanda, Christopher Wallace of Miami, Florida, Ahmal, Andy, Pamela, Sheena, Deja, Chris, Curtis, Terrell, Taya, Raquel. Johnathan, Esis, Craig, Wellington Jr., Steven, Derick, Lavern, Majorie, Geofrey, Kendall, Dudley, Kevin, Randolph, Bridgett, Georgia, Denise, Paulette, Albert, Gayle, Shaletta, Margo, Charlene, Raquel of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Fredricka, Teresa, Lawrence, Kameisha of Miami, Florida, Kendino, Michelle, Shirley, Shantelly, Admirah, Toya, Shakana, Neisha, Lauramae Ennis and family, Philip and Shanice, and Margaret Miller and family

Family and Friends: Janet Swain and family, Chuck Swan Sr. and family, Melvise Skippings and family, Vera Dean and family, Icilda Barrett and family, Shirley Spence and family, Freddie Lewis and family, Kendal Lord and family, Terrance Bain and family, Reverend Donna Johnson and family, Godfrey Newry and family, Beverly Grant, Terry Paige, Miriam Bowles, Phillippa Boodle, John Mitchell, Fredricka Hepburn, and Sherry Rahming

Special Friends: Pastor William Seymour and family, Bishop Walter Hanchell and family, Pastor Kellen Russell and family, Pastor William Pratt and family, Bishop Deon Mott and family, Pastor Fanchon Braynen and family, Apostle Kevin Collie and family, Pastor Leonardo Allen and family, Reverend Christopher Roberts and family, Bishop Delano Rolle and family, Pastor Garnet Sweeting and family, Pastor Rupert Smith and family, Deangelo Brown and family, Kareem Paul and family, The Spank Band Crew, Elder Charles Anderson and family, Pastor Franklyn Lightbourne and family, Denise Poitier, Celestine Rolle and family, Tedestine Rolle, and Matthew Gordon.

Other Relatives and Friends: Church of the Lord Jesus Temple Family, Pastor Don Clarke and family, Christ Temple Church Family, Sheena Johnson and family, Prophet Leo Adderley and family, Pastor Rickeno Moncur and the Mount Tabor Church Family, Renaldo Roxbury and family, Pastor Luther Rolle and the Church of Jesus Christ Family, Pastor Monica Paul and the Revelation Church Family, Georgette McPhee and family, The Mount Pleasant Village family, Carren Davis and family, The Straw Market Family, Englerston Urban Renewal Family, Minister Winifred Pratt and family, Rudolph Butler and family, Mollie Street Family, C.R. Walker Class of 2001, Patrice Newbold, Betty and Kera Rolle, Natassia Ferguson and family, Kings and Queens Barbershop Family, Bishop Trent Davis and the Golden Gates Church Family, Doctors and Nurses of PMH ICU, The Pratt Family, Bank of The Bahamas Ltd., Pastor Chris and Ashley Darling, Nekayla Pratt, Tina Neely, Christie Cadet, Ladonia Thomas, Leas Evans and family, and Sharanda Taylor and family.

VIEWING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, AT CHURCH OF THE LORD JESUS TEMPLE, #19 MOLLIE STREET, OFF ROBINSON ROAD FROM 10:00AM TO 2:30PM, AT CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME, EAST WEST HIGHWAY FROM 3:30PM TO 5:00PM, AND AGAIN ON SATURDAY FROM 12:00 NOON AT AGAPE CHURCH, MALCOLM ROAD, GOLDEN PALM ESTATES UNTIL SERVICE TIME.