Funeral service for the Late PASTOR LORNAL P. WILCHCOMBE age 76 years of #3 Belvedere Villas, Freeport and formerly of West End, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Community at Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road, Freeport. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson, National Overseer, assisted by Bishop Dr. George E. Thompson and Bishop Rudolph Arthur. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife: Peggy Wilchcombe; daughters and sons-in-law: Letitia and Andrew Brown and Dwyla and Shylock Edwards Sr.; grandchildren: Shylock Edwards II, Judah Brown, Silas Brown, Shyron Edwards, Shammah Edwards and LifeDrew Brown “Sunshine”; mother-in-law: Rowena Saunders; brothers-in-law: Felix (Marilyn), Phillip and Moses (Dionne) Saunders; sisters-in-law: Maxine Rolle (Roosevelt), Janet Russell (Frederick), Kathleen, Pauline (Wellington), Kathleen Saunders, Gartrell Saunders, Kenice (Cory) Adderley and Isamae Wilchcombe and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Community at Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road, Freeport on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.