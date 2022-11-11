State Recognized Funeral Service for the late

Pastor Neville Emmanuel Scavella

B. Th., MA, J.P.

age 92, of Winton Heights, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 11th November, 2022 at Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway. Officiants, Pastors Paul Scavella, Michael Toote, Kenny Deveaux, Peter Kerr, Eric Clarke, T. Basil Sturrup, C. Melvin Lewis, Peter Joseph, Kent Price, and Michael Smith. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Neville is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years: Alwhyne Lucille; Sons: Paul Adlai (Joan), Neville Gardell (Jennifer), and Todd Michael (Sherry); Children through adoption and lineage: Tanya and Valentino Hanna, Jacqueline and Solomon Gibson, Harold and Carol Dorsett, Jessica Dorsett-Posada, and Wendy Patricia Morley; Grandchildren: Shantel, Cheryl, Janel, Paul II (Brittney), Paula-Jo and JóPaul Scavella; Britney-Simone (Rayon) Jeffrey, Shelby-Nicole Beneby; Ashton and Arielle Gibson, Antonio and Ashley Hanna, Harold Dorsett II, Keisha Peters, Zenya Pasado, Daniella Ryan of the Cayman Islands, and Peachette and Chaz Smith-Morley; Great Grandchildren: Kayden and Kayrell McKenzie, Kaylee McPhee, Richard Cunningham III, and Paisley Marie Scavella; Sisters: Naomi Scavella-McKinney and Yvonne Scavella; Sisters-in-law: Olga and Celia Dorsett; Nephews: Clement, Elton, Kirkwood, Henry, Willis Jr., Zyndall, and Elliott McKinney; Kevin, Edward, Kenneth, Earn, Audwyn, Carl II, Arron, and Adrian Scavella; Wayne, Sheldon, Terrance and Lowell Gibson, Conrad Missick, James, Nolan, Vincent Jr., Timothy, William, Caleb, Alfred, Pastor Donald, Ralph Jr., James, Desmond, David, Derek, Nelson, Tedwyn, and Andrew Dorsett, Duane Neilly, and Louis Rolle; Nieces: Vivian Burrows, Angela Hole, Paula Green, Sonia and Antoinette McKinney, Renee White, Elvira Heastie, Shonell Scavella, Edrya Wells, Autherine Deal, Valyncia Gooding, Vanria Trotman, L. Patrice Clarke, Lavern Sturrup, Emma Ramdas, Patricia Johnson, Mary Haynes, Rose Boles, Dr. Ruth Hanna, Pulcheria Dorsett, Linell Reid, Paula Petty, Angella Butler, Vanria Dorsett-Flowers, Gertrude Lewis, Carol Mitchell, Robyn Rolle, Donna Major, Abigail Farrington, Juliette Dorsett, Yvette Carter, Sherrill Dorsett-Storr, Deborah Dorsett-Szabo, Carmen Dorsett-Banyasz, Bonita Wood, Jewel Fountain, Bernadette Dorsett, Sharlene Kelly, Chantelle Dorsett-Tynes, Kezia Dorsett-Kerr, Michelle Dorsett-Keen, Lanora Barrett, Lavaughn Barr, Ruth Johnson, Valerie Young, Winifred Dorsett, Doreen Gibson, Renee Scavella, and Cindi Scavella; Caregivers: Felia (Bambi) Azucena, Pancheta Bucknor and Sharon Dowie; Other Relatives and Friends including: Brother Roland Brown and family; Pastor and Mrs. Meremoth Weir, Mr. Ashley Fletcher and family; Mrs. Ivy Neblett, Ms. Elizabeth Tynes, Mrs. Ruth McKinney and descendants of the Late Silas Mckinney, Mrs. Kevia Reid, The Palmer, Jervis, Sands, Carolina, Bain, and Been families of Grand Bahama, Mrs. Era Gibson, Mr. and Mrs. Bursel Wallace; Ms. Edith Young and family, Mrs. Eula Hamilton and family, Ms. Terri Antonio and family, Pastor and Mrs. Michael Smith, Dr. and Mrs. John Carey, Drs. Wendell and Althea McMillan, Dr. and Mrs. L. V. McMillan, Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Thompson, Pastor and Mrs. Jeremiah Duncombe, Pastor and Mrs. Peter Joseph, Pastor and Mrs. Lynden Williams, Pastor and Mrs. Peter Watson, Pastor and Mrs. C. Melvin Lewis, Pastor and Mrs. Peter Kerr, Pastor and Mrs. Kenny Deveaux, Mr. Gary King, The descendants of The Late Arnold Burrows, The descendants of The Late Percy Miller, Pastor and Mrs. Barrington Brennen, Pastor and Mrs. Valentino Campbell, Elder and Mrs. Roderick Sands, Mr. Pedro Rolle and Dr. Cheryl Rolle, Ministers of the South Bahamas Conference and Ministerial Spouses, Mrs. Andria Musgrove and family; Dr. Phillip Carey and family; Mr. Charles St. Phard Luma; Ms. Quinshikka McKinney, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony McKinney, Mrs. Edna Ijeoma and family, Mrs. Olga Cargill, Mrs. Olga Roach, Mrs. Lydia Brown, Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Keith Mason and family, Pastor Leo Rolle, Dr. and Mrs. Phillip Carey, Pastor and Mrs. Peter Campbell and family, Dr. Pandora McKinney-Smith and family, Mrs. Vesta Williams, Mrs. Betty Collie, Mrs. Ruth Walkes, Ms. Winsome Flowers, Elder Noel Frazer, Mr. Nolan Daxon, Mrs. Lenita Butler, Ms. Nancy Charles, Ms. Betty Hanna, Ms. Marva Farquharson, Dr. Nigel Lewis and family, Ms. Nancy Charles, Mr. Randy Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. James Wallace, Dr. Ruby Major and family, Mr. and Mrs. Perez Weech, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Dames, The Hon. LaShell Adderley, Mrs. Marjorie Adderley and family, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Jacques, Mr. and Mrs. Elvis Forbes, The Hon. Frank Watson and family, The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, The Hon. Myles Laroda, The Hon. Jobeth Coleby and family, The Hon. Hubert Minnis and family, The Hon. Phillip Davis and family, The Hon. Hubert Ingraham and family, The Hon. Perry Christie and family, Mr. Jack Thompson, Ms. Karen Ryan and family, Officers and Members of The Centreville Seventh- day Adventist Church, Officers and Members of The Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church, Officers and Members of the Good News Seventh-day Adventist Church, The Inter-American Division of Seventh-day Adventists, The Atlantic Caribbean Union of Seventh-day Adventists, The Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists, The South Bahamas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, The North Bahamas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, The Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and The Turks and Caicos Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Doctors and Nurses: Kevin Moss, Flloyd Carter, Renaldo Scavella, Duane Sands, Williamson Chea, Paul Scavella II, Patrick L. Cargill, Beverton Moxey, and Nikolas A. Deal-Laroda, The Princess Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital, and attending nurses especially, Jharid Singh and Margo Demeritte; Civic: The Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, and The Landrail Point and Pinedale communities.

The family sincerely regrets any names that were inadvertently omitted.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Pastor Neville Scavella will lie-in-repose on Thursday November 10th, 2022 at Centreville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5th Terrace, Centreville from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church on Friday November 11th.