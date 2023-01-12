PastorJerry Philip Josey

Funeral Service for the late Pastor Jerry Philip Josey, 61 years of Pine Close, Sunset Park, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, 14th January, 2023 at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue. Officiating will be Min. Whitlean Burrows and Eulogist Bishop Arnold Josey. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

Jerry has left behind an army of family, friends and comrades who held him in high esteem as a husband, father, brother, grandpa, pastor, chef extraordinaire and will continue to live by the principles which he embraced. Among these are his Wife: Helen Josey Née Symonette; Children: Ebonie, Angelique, Jerry Jr., Rojai; Dog: Bouncer; Grandchild: Jamelle; Siblings: Bishop Arnold Josey, Franklyn Josey, Beverley Rolle, Pastor Steffon Josey, Monique Allen, Prescott Allen; Sisters-in-law: Elder Vernita Josey, Prophetess Audrey Josey; Brothers-in-law: Rev Henry Rolle; Aunt: Merlene Fritz; Nieces: Michelle Storr, Marcia Walker, Melony, Josey, Joyanne’ Josey Johniemae Bowe, Lisa Bowe, Jennifer Bowe, Davonia Williams, Latonya, Frankia Josey, Alisha Estime (Escott), Candace Rolle, Dalerease, Shantel, Sherry, Mia, Lauren, Shanell, Gia, Threrea, Cordesha, Cache, Shont’e Carla, Carlisa, Shernee, Shernyah, Brittani, Rhyan, Charleze, Sydney, Savannah, Symonette, Kenice Darville; Nephews: Jeffrey Hepburn, Yule Hoyte, Dr. Kevin Moss, Spencer, Kirk Bowe, Derek Bowe, Imarogbe Josey (Megan), Dwaine Josey, Arnold Josey Jr. (Christin), Alvin Josey, Damion, Franklin Jr. Josey; Cameron Rolle, Thaddeus, Mario, Scharan, Charles, Kenneth Jr. Elon, Travaughn, Kenrick, Cordero, Deshawn, Tyriek, Trae, Shervan Jr. Renardo Symonette; Other relatives and friends including: The Descendants of Nessa and Whitfield Rolle of the Forest Exuma, The Descendants of The Late Rev. Alfred “Bulla” Josey, The Family of the late Hartman and Joyce Rolle, Exuma, The Deveaux Family of Miami Florida, The McKenzie Family Of Miami, The Family of Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. R.E Cooper Jr., The Family of Mission Baptist Church Consortium of Churches, Bishop Neil Ellis, The Global United Fellowship and The House Of Elijah, Dr. Charles Rolle and The Family of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, The Family of Bahamas Holy Bible Mission, The Family of International House Of Prayer Miami, Mr. Glen and Dr. Christine Higgs and Family, Dr. Chris Basden and Family, Lynden Nairn and Family, Greg Green and Family, Pastor Vaughn & Wendy Cash, Makeisha Murray, Chrisana Pratt, Halo, Brenda Johnson, Milo, Jan Moss & Family, Lincoln Johnson ,Keith Delancey, Alice & Mitch Gilbert, Kirk Basden, Dwayne Mackey, Orthaniel Humes, Beverley Coleby, Renea Minnis, Chad Gaitor, Michael Henry, Supt. Denise Rose, Inspector Simmons & Family, Roseanna & Family, Maquessa Munroe & Family, Philippa Pratt & Family, Trevor & Cleora Butler & Family, Yvette Williams, Community of Sunset Park, Pine Close, Chenerty & Zynard, Shata Adderley & Celina (God Child). Martin Davis & The Family, The Families of Carew Street and Podoleo Street, especially the Brothers from Centerville Park. The Medical Teams and staff at Jackson Memorial, Kendal Regional. Private Medical Ward, Princess Margaret Hospital, Insp, Shenique Ford; Kirkwood and Branhilda Taylor and the staff of the Police Canteen, Police Headquarters and a host of other relatives and friends far too numerous to mention but whom Jerry held most dear to his heart.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 13th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 14th January from 10:00 a.m. until service time.