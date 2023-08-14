PASTORLARRY F. WILCHCOMBE J.P.

Funeral Service for the Late PASTOR LARRY F. WILCHCOMBE J.P. age 67 years of West End, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Zion Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows and Pastor Paul G. Mullings and other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Baptist Church grounds, West End, Grand Bahama.

He was predeceased by his parents: Paula (Lawrence) Adderley and Rufus Grant.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife: Martha Jane Wilchcombe; children: Remington Sr., Rebecca, Raquel and Mia Wilchcombe; grandchildren: Remington Jr. and Reagan Wilchcombe, Nathan Smith and Rylan Rolle; brothers: Roger and Kenvitt Adderley, Rev’d. Hiram (Alice), Joseph Sr. (Abigail) Hield and Pastor Moses Pennerman; sisters: Mawanna (Gary) Lewis, Caroline (Roger) Rolle, Delores Adderley, Ethel Bethel, Tabatha (Ledger) Stuart, Myrtle Poitier, Leanna (Deacon Archiebald) Ferguson, Mary Hield, Daisy Lewis, Clarissa (Deacon Robert Sr.) Lewis and Princess Hield; uncles: Wellington and Mitchel (Denise) Miller of Nassau New Providence; aunts: Vernita Adderley of Nassau and Jenniemae Bain all of Nassau Providence, Isma and Peggy Wilchcombe; nephews: Roger Jr., Delano (Kenisha) Shaquel Adderley, Juan (Candyce) Lewis, Trevor Jr, Trevonte and Trevon, KeShawan, Keenen, Kaion Adderley, Tamaz Hepburn, Kelly (Charmaine) Poitier, Sterry (Belinda) Martin II, Derek and Romeo Hield, Joseph Jr. (Moriah) and Johiem Hield, Joel Jr. (Lashanta) and Jarrod Lewis, Randy Lewis, Robert Jr. Lewis, Justin Roberts, Roscoe and Joshua Ferguson, Alexander and Quinton Pennerman and Jamieko (Meoshi) Pinder; nieces: Andrea Bethel, Crystal, Santanna and Rochell Adderley, Quinn (Vidia) Bartelle, Shatori (Terence) Reeves, Juanita Adderley, Juannae Lewis, Rashae Rolle , Edlaine Coverley, Laterah Claude, Vinique Bullard, Katia and Kennedy Adderley Shakia and Shaleia Bethel, Lededra Stuart, Stella Lewis, Priscilla Saunders, Minister Sharon (Minister Dewitt) Henfield, Tiana Collie, Alicia Martin, Lena (McKell) Bonaby, Lydia Hield, Darcee Greene, Stacey (Raymond Jr.) Bowleg, Janice Lewis and Arlarice Lewis; grand nieces and nephews: Temeisha, Tyrina, Shancasia, Kaisim, Blaire, Divia, Dayva, Ethann, Raykell, Kaizen, Johannas, Kemarion, Thilan, Jairon, Adien, Arianna, Brooke, Renaldo, Stanley, Stantino, Stephon, Jerome, Avery, Doran, Rashad, Alverston, Steven, Sterry III, Montreal, Blaine, Kaylin, Raymond III, Roscoe Jr., Monique, Peteka, Kellisa, Shekirah, Faith, Symone, Jaelyn, Phylicia, Anastasia, Serena, Hannah, Chloe, Amayah, Rhianna, Tra’livia, Raine and Bella; great grand nieces and nephews: Trey, Aston, (Blair 2 Kids), Malik, Renaldo Jr., Renard, Stanley Jr., Kayden, Avari, Renajah, Reneyah, Renayla and Milan; cousins: Donna, Ruth, Naomi Woodside, Loyene (Philip), McCartney Lesa, Lauralee (Brian), Lauriane (Tyrel), Victoria Wilchcombe, Cestina, Ceola, Brenda Fisher, of Nassau, New Providence Marilyn Wilchcombe, Gina (Perez) Coakley of Nassau, New Providence, Carolyn (Daniel) Pratt, Lateisha Brown, Dwayla (Shylock) Edwards, Michael (Autherine), and Anson “Arbo” (Sophia) Hanna, Andy (Liz), Trevor, Philip (Dianne), Leon, Gary (Ulga) and Chris (Elaine) Wilchcombe, Juanita Johnson, Deanne Cox, Marlene Johnson (Gregory), Shelly Mackey, Karol Missick (Edward), Yvonne Campbell (Dwight), Verinique, Marcadi (Nino), Wellicia, Junoque, Samurai, Inspector Verinique and Kimberley Miller, Samantha Molly, and Ute Kemp all of Nassau New Providence, Anya Adderley of Exuma and Nichole), Gary (Lisa) and Christopher (Janet) Mackey, Ishmael and Ian (Melisa) Rolle, Jefferu Smith, Ricardo Adderley Sr. O’Brian Adderley Sr., Pedero, Mitchel Jr. and Demetrius Miller and David Kemp; other family and friends: Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe, Delton and Shirley Smith, Phillip and Pamela Ward, Pastor Leonard and Linda Grant, James and Darlene Culmer, Erica Hield, Roger and Mary Deal, Charlie, Pastor T. G. Morrison, Bishop Ricardo Grant, West End and Eight Mile Rock Police Departments, West End Community Clinic, Cannon Curtis Robinson, Father Steven Grant, Father Norman Lightbourne, Father Oswald Pinder, Father David Cooper, Deacon Jeffery Hollingsworth, Bishop Oral and Pastor Myrtle Rolle, Pastor Edmund Munroe, Apostle Anthony and Anne Grant, Rev’d. Dr. Robert Lockhart, Pastor Kenneth Fowler, Bishop Roosevelt and Minister Maxine Rolle, Minister Beulamae Fowler, Mother Rachel Mackey, Officers, Members and Followers of St. Peter’s Baptist Church, Basil and Lula Connolly, Gladstone Young and Family, Shaolin and Annoushka Rolle, Desmond Wilchcombe, Neil and Garvin Stubbs, Tanya, Tyrone, Keno and Rico Russell, Carl Storr, Edwardo Walkins, Garth Woodside, Ronnie and Anthon McKenzie, Wayne Smith, Clyde Gaskins, Valencia Brown, Anette Poiter, Cyril Lewis and Family, Carolyne Parker-Rolle and family, The children of the late Alice Stuart and Family, The children of the late Price Brice and Family, The Children of the late Bernard Hanna and Family, Hilton Bowleg and Family, Karen Smith and Family, Charlotte Ferguson and Family, Patricia Smith and Family, Theda Russell and Family, James and Gloria Darville, Eric Darville and Family, Management and Staff of Old Bahama Bay, Alfred Smith and Family, Mable Colton and The Big Yard Family, Elnore Butler and Family, Euden McQueen and Family, Eugene Roker and Family, Gubba Miller and Family, The Late Austin Grant and Family, Pat and Kess Grant, residents and descendants of Water Cay, the entire settlement of West End, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, West End, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and at Russell’s and Pinders Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.