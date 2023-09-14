CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNERAL SERVICE for PATRIARCH CECIL STRACHAN, Age 97 years of Unity House and formerly of #21 Lenora Avenue, South Beach Estates, who died on Friday, September 1st, 2023 will be held on Saturday, September 16th, at 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will be Rev’d A. Dewitt Hutchinson, assisted by other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

He was predeceased by his parents, Louise Wilkine and Howard Strachan; his grandson, Cyril Strachan Jr.; his sister, Patricia Strachan; his nephew, Alphonso Beneby

Left to mourn his passing are His (4) Daughters: Martha Brown (Michael Brown), Branhilda Bostwick (Winston Marshall), Patricia and Sharmaine Strachan.

(1) Son: Cyril Strachan (Glendamae)

Grandchildren: Trevor (Sheryl) Sturrup, Dwayne (Dawn) Sturrup, Tonia (Andreé) Sturrup, Monique (Natius) Mejias, Kijana (Ray) Jackson, Alicia Farrington, Charonya and Cyrynda Strachan, Cyleste Stubbs, Kevon Cue, Lateisha Belle, Dimitri Bastian, and Stephen Murphy Jr.

Great grandchildren: Johnny Forbes Jr., Prestina Brennen, Cheguvera (Kyle) Moxey Jr., Ashantae Kelly, Syrmiah Crawley, Te’Ana Rhodriquez, Dario Carter, Santique Sturrup, Gabriell Sturrup, Trevonia Sturrup, Breon Newry, Shaniya Taylor, Wesley Morley, Valentino, Valentasia and Elijah Bethel, Zane Stubbs, Jeremiah Jenkins, Azriel Albury, Richard Gibson, Jim McPhee, Kevonya Cue, Tamiesha Rhaming, Tamiea Belle, and Regina Rolle-Sands.

Great great grandchildren: Logan Carey, Cruz Forbes, and Alajha Taylor-Smith

Sisters: Olvita Strachan

Nieces: Daphne Rolle, Sheryl Young, Janice McKenzie, Leotha Nixon, Deborah Miller, and Tamara Miller.

Nephews: Anthony and (Shante) Richardson, Gregory McKenzie, Daron McKenzie, Kenyon and (Margaret) Miller.

Adopted children: Vernita Thompson and Arthur Higgs.

Other relatives and friends: Florence Richardson, Christine Richardson, Deborah Richardson, Garnell Sturrup and family, Richard Gibson, James McPhee, James Taylor-Made, Kendra Burrows and family, Troy Taylor, Deidre Miller, Shaketra Brown and family, Kenisha Davis and family, Nikita Brathwaite and family, The Sturrup and Carey families, The Rolle family, The Deveaux Street family, The Wrights Lane family, The Windsor Park family, Former Employees and Pensioners of BEC (BPL), Management and residence of Unity house, The Management and Staff of The Bridge Authority, The Cove and Reef Atlantis, Super value, and University of The Bahamas, The Valley Boys Junkanoo Group.

The family apologizes if by lack of memory your name was not mentioned. It was not intentional, for we are grateful for your support, prayers and acts of kindness towards us during this time of loss. We continue to covet your prayers and pray that grace be extended unto you this day.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Friday, September 15th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am at the church until service time.