Obituaries

Patriarch Usene Anthony Burrows

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
47 Less than a minute

Death notice

Patriarch Usene Anthony Burrows age 80 of Barraterre, Exuma died Friday 10th December,2021 .He survived by his Wife :Marina Burrows, (4) Four Son: Roscoe,Darren,Usene Jr and Torry, (6)Six Daughters: Althamese Darling,Dedrie Whyms,Antonette,Shantweeka,Cheryl and Nathaian Burrows ,(1)One Brother :Stanley Burrows, numerous Grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends ,including Emeritha and Agatha Burrows.

Professional comforting care is provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
47 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Ms. Rochelle Ferguson

Ms. Rochelle Ferguson

1 hour ago
Photo of Giovanni Schovoni Thompson

Giovanni Schovoni Thompson

1 hour ago
Photo of MR. EMMANUEL ‘BOY” MUNROE

MR. EMMANUEL ‘BOY” MUNROE

2 hours ago
Photo of Ivan Prosper

Ivan Prosper

2 hours ago
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker