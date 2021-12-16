Death notice

Patriarch Usene Anthony Burrows age 80 of Barraterre, Exuma died Friday 10th December,2021 .He survived by his Wife :Marina Burrows, (4) Four Son: Roscoe,Darren,Usene Jr and Torry, (6)Six Daughters: Althamese Darling,Dedrie Whyms,Antonette,Shantweeka,Cheryl and Nathaian Burrows ,(1)One Brother :Stanley Burrows, numerous Grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends ,including Emeritha and Agatha Burrows.

Professional comforting care is provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.