Funeral Service for the late Patrice Aneka Wilson-Knowles age 50of Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday 23rd December, 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Celebrant, The Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish her life and memories are her Mother: Elizabeth Wilson; Son: Tyneko Williams; Daughter: Jaunique Knowles; Grandchildren: Amaiya Williams, Amier Darville; Brother: Arthur “Jay” Wilson Jr.; Niece: Brynique Wilson; Nephews: Javon Wilson, O’Brien Rolle; Godmother: Cleo Johnson; Godchildren: Shakeem Stubbs; Aunts: Marion Wright, Donna Fernander-Cznarneki, Dellareece Moncur, Marjorie and Alerise Wilson, Shirley, Claudine, and Martha Stubbs; Uncles: Eric, Philip, Anthony and Trevor Stubbs, Tyrone Fernander, George, Godfrey and Michael Wilson, Stephen Moncur; Cousins: Damian, Adgral, Anwar, Philip Jr., Shakeem, Eric Jr., Zhivargo, Shameco, Shamano Sr., Derek, Erica, Paige, Amber and Vashti Stubbs, William Davis, Brett Wright, Stevette Moncur, Shamija Jackson, Keith, Kevin and Kasey Major, Greg Chris Khadeem, Kingsley, Godricka, and Sarah Wilson, Kristen Bowe, Corey Allen; Other Relatives and Friends: Vashti, Judy Colebrooke and Family, Bianca and Sandra Francis, Beyonce Scott, Joanne Munnings and Family, Anya Gibson and Family, Lisa Farley, Lacoia Johnson, The Picnic Basket Social Club, Garnell Kemp, Reuben Rahming, Damien Sweeting, Francina Hield and family, The Kiwanis Club of Nassau AM, The Kiwanis Club of Pinewood, The Ministry of Environment, Cascarilla Street Family, George Sweeting and Family, Dwayne Simms, Jets Football Team, Drameco Clarke and family, Eddie Campbell and family, Travis Thompson and family.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday 22nd December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.