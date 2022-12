Patrice Aneka Wilson-Knowles, aged 50 years, of Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, 11th December 2022.

She is survived by her daughter: Jaunique Knowles; son: Tyneka Williams; mother: Elizabeth Wilson; grandchildren: Amaiya Williams and Amier Darville; brother: Arthur Wilson Jr.; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.