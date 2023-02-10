Funeral Service

For

Patricia Ann Saunders, 63

A resident of Sunshine Park. will be held at City of Israel, Rock Crusher off Farrington Road, Nassau, N.P. The Bahamas, on Friday January 10th, 2023 at 10:00 am. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Idez Stubbs assisted by Pastor Shenique Rahming along with other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, N.P. The Bahamas

She was predeceased by her mother: Olive Mary Foster, Father: Eustace Saunders, Grandmother: Pearline Hinsey; Grandfather: Felix Foster; Sister: Therecita Mitchell-Roberts.

Her treasured legacy will forever be remembered by her Children: Shukuanya Smith, Andrew Adderley (Allayah G.), Tanisha Stevens; Adopted Children: Antonio Theoc, Donald Nairn, Talez Strachan; Grandchildren: Avan Wilson III (Fiarah), Mehlia Hamilton, Diego, Kuanai, D’Kuano Thompson, Ae’Brianna Miracle Reign Adderley; Great-grandchildren: Legacy Wilson, Legend Lockhart; Brother: Ian Bain (Glenda); Adopted Brother: Nelson Mitchell; Sisters: Minister Marjorie Wallace (Rapheal) Paulette Taylor, Deborah Saunders, Rochelle Mitchell, Renee Mitchell; Nephews: Devaughn Knowles (Tammie), Keon Williams, Raphael Wallace Jr., Daryl Bain (Natasha), Shaquillle Bain, Rashard Saunders; Nieces: Hurranda Newton, Nau’Trell Kemp, Antoinette Lopez (Trives), Michelle Brown, De’Ardra Wallace, ShéMon Williamson (Eugene), Ieshia Bain, Daniqua Woodside, Ziekelle Dean, Tarshanique and Philexandria Roberts; Grandnephews: Devaughn Knowles Jr., Devonté Knowles, Kevon Davis Jr., Evan Moss, Nathan Newton, Keon Williams Jr; Shaquille Bain Jr, Adian Kemp; Grandnieces: She’Anda Newton (deceased), Keshunda Davis, Frandeja and Faith Mackey, Shaquana Knowles, Tamia Knowles, Serenity Wallace, Skylar Smith, Deavion Wallace, De’Asia,Denahj, Daelyn Bain, Aria Williamson, Shaquelle, Zariah Taylor, Imani Butler; Cousins: Emmanuel, Coralee Johnson, Anthony, Judy, Pamela, Warren Archer, Jennimae Small, Dwayne, Ricardo (Indianna), Elizabeth Linden,Joseph Farrington (Angela), Virginia Allen, Joanne Munroe, Sherland Ritchie, Irene Saunders-Martin, Rouschard Martin, Gregory Saunders, Deborah King, Theophilus, Rollington and Emily Cox, Ann Miller, Geneve,Stacy, Yvonne Fowler, Damien, Depmar, Dwayne Tucker, Rochelle Miller, Demetrius, Leonard Stubbs; Godchildren: Annaseiya Gaitor, Raquel Ramotar; Special Friends: Andrew Adderley Sr., Emily Ferguson, Marilyn Ramotar, Jenavar Burns, Sheena Johnson, Susan Carey, Killy Heastie, Betty Rolle, Annette Moxey, Pauline Wells, Lorette Lockhart, Meredith Collie-Smith, Valarie Gray, Marjorie Joffer, Odaine Morally, Karen Johnson (deceased), Shirley Greenslade (deceased); Other relatives and friend including: The Hon Pia Glover Rolle, Senator Randy Rolle, Leading Seaman Diego Thompson, Petty Officer Atiya Coakley and family, Natasha Sands, Wilfred Williams, Margaret and Steven Smith and family, Kolamae Pedican and family, Katriona Gilbert, Christine, Adderely-Smith and family, The family of the late Eustace Saunders, The family of the late Peraline Hinsey, Emily Hamilton and family, Vincent Knowles, Latoya Whylly and family, Malinda Williams and family, The family of the late Richard Mitchell, Marvin and Deandray Hamilton, The Management & staff of BTC, The Management & staff of Baha E Visa Services, The Management & staff Executive Consultants & Concierge, The Novio Group Staff, Apostle Dr. Idez Stubbs and Overseer Sean Stubbs, Pastor Shenique Rahming, Prophetess Eliva Theo, The entire Bethesda Faith Ministries International family, The entire Deveaux Street. family and The Island Luck South West Plaza family; a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Family and Friends may pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 9th February, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 pm and at the church on Friday 10th February, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. until service time.