Death Notice

For

Patricia Ann Saunders, 63

A resident of Sunshine Park, died on Friday 20th January, 2023.

Memories of Patricia will linger in the hearts of her Children: Shukuanya Thompson, Andrew Adderley, Grandchildren: Avan Wilson III, Mehlia Hamilton, Diego, Kuanai, D’kuano Thompson, Ae’brianna Miracle Reign Adderley, Great-Grandchildren: Legacy Wilson, Legend Lockhart; Sisters: Deborah Saunders, Marjorie Wallace, Paulette Taylor, Rochelle Mitchell, Brother: Ian Bain, 11 Nieces, 6 Nephews, and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

She has been entrusted to St Ambrose Funeral Home. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.