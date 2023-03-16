Funeral service for Patricia Anvitha Mills, 68 yrs., a resident of Cyprus Court, Elizabeth Estates, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. F. Rodrick Bain, assisted by Rev. Fr. Kristopher Higgs. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish:

Son: Omar Mills

Parents (Pre-deceased): Julia & Herbert Wilfred Mills

Sisters (Pre-deceased): Rosalie Mills-Archer & Sherry-Ann Mills

Brother: Capt. Patrick Mills

Sister-in-Law: Clementina Mills

Brother-in-Law: Anthony Rodger Archer

Nephews: Daltric& Patrick Levar Mills; Anthony Ryan Archer

Nieces: Osumiria Mills-Henfield; Jacquelyn Mills & Yasmine Mills-Strachan; Mychele Mills- Jones; Antoniette& Amanda Archer

Cousins: Thelma Miller; Bernice Culmer; Verdell Sweeting; Rachel Gradolph; Princess Jones; Habakkuk, & Carl Ferguson; Beverley Beneby; Herbert, Ceyola, Glenn, Kilroy Coakley; Basil Ferguson; Bishop Walter, Henry, Larry &Ethlyn Hanchell; Leotha Adderley; Mae Missick; Deneyka Basden; Melvina Poitier; Annafaye Knowles; Esther Cooper; Oswald &Charlie Ferguson; Barbara Gibson; Mildred Evans; Beulahmae, Kimberley & Nekeisha Ferguson; Anthony, Leroy Jr., Jerome, Reuben & Kenn Ferguson; Tiffany Lundy; Archie Joseph; Darren Nottage; Howard & Olga Mills; Moya Ferguson

Godchildren: Natasha Strachan; Jay Jones; Nicolasena Nikki Davis; LaNovia Ferguson

A host of extended family and friends too many to mention.

Special Thanks: Andrika,Andrew, Veron&Dela Smith; Giovanni Johnson (Model Bakery Family); Prince Major & Family; Deondra Butler & Family; The Missick Family; St. Barnabas Anglican Church Choir& Family; Pearline Knowles& Family; Elizabeth Collie& Family; Emma Bain; Ellen King-Rolle & Family; Hazel Hut & Family; Audley Jolly; Terrance Archer& Family; Dr. Ricky Davis; The staff at Ministry of Education; The staff at Road Traffic Department; The staff at C.C.A.C;Yvonne Dames & Family; The staff of Thelma Gibson Primary School; The P.L.P. Stalwart & The Elizabeth Estates Constituency; Justice of the Peace Association; Ethan Sturrup & Family; Haston Brown & Family; Francis Clark & Family; Dona Mackey & Family; Stanley Gibbs; Terry Romer; Cynthia Elliott; Jearmin Sands.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. o n Friday.