Funeral service for the late Matriarch Patricia Beauth Rahming affectionately called “Pat” age 73 years of #18 Cambridge Drive, South Beach and formerly of Clarence Town, Long Island will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Bible Truth Ministries, Martin Close off Cowpen Road.

Officiating will be Pastor Ellison Greenslade assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

She survived by her: daughters: Lana McKenzie- Simmons (David) Angela and Portia McKenzie, Dency Knowles Taylor (Gladston) Janell, Lashanda, and Lorenell Rahming; son: Raymond Knowles (Peggy); grandchildren: Shakera Wallace (James), Arthur Cooper (Ayanna), Alexia McHardy (Nathan), Valentino Sargent, Dwayne and D’shia Romer, Raymeika and Tamia Knowles, Jerrmeka Johnson (Mark), Karissa Gardner, Shante Taylor, Robyn Gibson, Serena Simmons, Ameka Thompson, Josaphat and Calscia McKenzie, Breon and Ramon Rahming, Raymiah Knowles, Miracle Taylor; great-grandchildren: Sanai and Shanindore Neely Jr, Aaliyah, Alexis, Kaolen and James Wallace Jr. Marquis Shyana & Avyonne Cooper, Nathan Jr, Skylar, Skye, Nalayah and Alaska McHardy, Marcello & Marleona Johnson and Bree’lyn Greene; sisters: Olive Major Dean and Mildred Bennett of (Brooksville, Florida); nieces: Carolyn Major, Sherell, Tanya Major, Judy Cartwright, Brenda Estreval, Veronica Major, Donna Hepburn, Sheryl Colebrooke (Dereck), Deborah Deleveaux ( John) W/Sgt 1883 Ruthmae Finley, Maria Dean Fahie, Miriam Antonio, Tiffany Bethel, Brenda Knowles, Mary Ellen Peterson, (Neal) Apostle Sharon Johnson (Port St.. Lucie, Florida); nephews: Clifford Major Jr. David Herbert, Rev. Vincent, Deon, Ramon Jr, Aaron Major, Godfrey Rolle, R/Insp King Johnson (Keva) Anthony Dean Numerous grandnieces & nephews: Kurt, Maurice, Kenya, Quesha, Princess, Cindy, Wendy, Kendrick, Kevin, Teko, Andrew, Natasha, Shavonne, Stephan, Janae, Patrice, John, Samuel, Shavar, Hope, Ian, Tiniyah, Teneil Tahlia, Tori, Marvin Jr, Shownia Brittney, D’Angelo, Danielle, Barry, AJ, Desha, Kendera, Kenva Adopted children: Kris Stubbs, Crispin Bethel, Dacorey Stuart, Jacqueline Clarke, Cam’ron Bethel, Denero Fox, Andrea Forbes, Krystal Munroe, Danita Thompson, Alexandria Farrington, Julian Francis, C.J, Travis, Careane Williams, Vernon Thurston, Davanno, Dashanno Robinson, Valeria Stuart, Stephen Knowles, Hope Butler, Jhare Forbes, Ginger Davis. Inez Miller, Yolanda Smith; Other Relatives and Friends including: Esther Johnson & Family, Inez Dorsett & Family, Thelma Kerr & Family, Johnny Farrington & Family, Bradley Rahming, Patricia Johnson & Family, Rebecca Knowles & Family, McAllen Knowles & Family, Dr. Robert Gibson & Family, Clarice Hamilton & Family, Alexis Thompson & Family, Elizabeth Cox & Family, Nicola Richards, Clarice Munroe, Thelma Bowleg & Family, Inspector Dariev Burrows & Family, Lynn & Family, Latesha Major & Family, Lancelot & MaryLynn Major & Family, The Hon. Bacchus O.J Rolle & Family, Linda Joseph & Family, Georgina Silver Ms. Murphy, Pedro Deveaux, Tamika Bowleg & Family, Joanne Brown & Family, Indira Smith & Family, Daphne Stubbs & Family, Patsy, Tanya Taylor & Family, Tracey Miller & Family, Luther & Prescola Rolle & Family, Fredricka Anderson and Family, Helen Knowles & Family, Jason Johnson & Family, Rachquel Hamilton & Family, Kenya Smith, Britney Deal & Family, Denise Gray & Family, Tanno Robinson & Family, Sherman Williamson & Family, Ahreda Miller & Family, Edwin Morley & Family, Eddina Wilson & Family, The Gaitor’s Khardi, Ferguson & Family, Alphonso Major & Family, Tyler Brown, Shantel Rodgers & Family, The Registry, Staff of the Ministry of Education Technical & Vocational Training, Andrea Burrows, Annamae Fowler, Donathan Cox & Family, Lamicka Thompson, Ashtino Rolle, Tamara Dairs, Donica Newbold, Kendall Ferguson, Sabrina Saunders & Family Chauntel Knowles Williams, Sister Sister Support Group, Ms. Taylor, Nurses, Dr’s Staff & Gynae Ward. Dr. R. Butler, Dr. Halliday, Delvin Knowles, The South Beach Branch of the PLP & The Entire South Beach Community and many others are too numerous to mention.

Sorry if we the family miss out on any names.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.