Funeral service for the late Minister Patricia Farrington age 58 years of Flamingo Gardens will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgram Baptist Church, St. James Road.

Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Ronald R. Bastian, Senior Pastor of Everlasting Life Baptist Ministries assisted by other ministers of the gospel.Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories: children: Shachan Rahming, Shacoya Farrington, Shaneil, Sean, and Shannon Cunningham; grandchildren: Traveno Miller & Shachan Rahming Jr.; sisters: Gladys, Paulette & Christine Whymns, Reserve Inspector Michelle Farrington, Doris (Steve) Romer, Sandra Cooper & Cecelia (Leon) Davis; brothers: Richard Thompson & Leroy (Muriel) Farrington. Aunts: Adamae Thompson & Leah Webb; nieces, grandnieces & great grandnieces: Kasey Gomez, Shaniece Mary (Mai-Tai) Rahming, Gia Collie, Abigail Whymns, Woman Police Sergeant 2924 Deantia (Anton) Coakley, Deseria Demeritte, Petty Officer Laurell & Michika Farrington, Monique (Dave) Farrington-Allen, Willamena Whymns, Lakera Cartwright, Simone (Hermes) Laing, Kimberley Moss, Christina Davis & Lenaeh Woodside. Alexis Johnson, Kashia Gomez, Trevonique Whymns, Jamilia Rahming, Antonique Whymns, Arnselette Johnson, Sandria Cooper, Deantae Coakley, Lataria Whymns, Serenity Wallace, Jasmine Laing, Lauren Rolle, Dominque Allen, Galyiha Virgil, Shammanique Hart, Armarni Whymns, Samaya Charlton & Aniyla Johnson; nephews, grandnephews & great grandnephews: Latario (Jacqueline) & Jamico Whymns, Jamal & Kareem Rahming, Theo, Tranio & Nikito Pinder, Trevor (Nicole) 1 & Oris Whymns, Mario, Dario & Police Constable Antonio Whymns, Police Corporal 3093 Christio & Chrishano Edgecombe, Trevor Whymns II & Wellington Black, Arnsel and Irvin Johnson, Byron, Fenton, Anthony & Vado Cooper. Amari Farrington. Police Constable 4387 Timothy Cooper Jr, Thomas Charlton Jr, Jamal Rahming Jr, Anton Whymns, Chrishon & Ajamu Edgecombe, Trevor Whymns Jr, Wellington Black Jr, Omarion Davis, Gianno Coakley, Demitri Allen, Trevor & Trevonta Whymns, Miguel, Samuel & Israel Whymns, Fredrick Farquharson & Anjalon Johnson, Theo Jr & Ethan Whymns, Hermes Laing III, Irvin Johnson Jr. Timothy Cooper III, Sylvano Farquharson; God children: Charles Barr Jr, Kevannio Smith, Naomi Linden, Jameka, Solomon & Isaac Woodside; special friends: Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns, Randy (Olga) Forbes, Jasmine (Sheldon) Johnson, Cheryl Thompson & Paula (Alex) Bain. Keva (Durant) Smith, Bishop Ian & Prophetess Koralee Braithwaite, Reverend Minnie & Deacon Israel Bodie, & Samuel Williams. other relatives and friends including: Rosemund, James (Telcine), Jacob, Craven, Charles & Clint Rolle. Annamae Ferguson, Jestina (Hansel) Virgil, Peggy (Mark) Smith, Basil Burns, Prince Timothy, Suzette, Davonya, Darren, Ryan, Shakera, Shantique (Kenrick), Tramaine, Nadia (Nikeo), Dominique, Mark Jr, Sypron, Charlease, Shanardo, Sharano, Anthon, Shavonne (Philip), Shanika, & Police Corporal 535 Kipling (Ushanda) Rolle, Jamie, Courtney, Deandra, Jacob Jr, Urias, Giovanni, Lorenzo, Reniah, Dario ,Tereza, Kashina, Darval & Shaquille Smith, Vilmond, Charlene. Enoch Thompson -Washington DC, Melvina Wright – Vero Beach Florida, Anthony Knowles – Freeport Grand Bahama. Daphanie, Melanie, Brian, Prescott & Ian Webb, Donna Edgecombe & Melvern Moss, Aneka, Chrisfield & Clinton Johnson, Nancy Williams, Lavita Pinder, MaryJane Sullivan, Linda Ferguson, Lashonna Miller, Lakira Miller, Children & Family of the Late Christine Mott-Hanna, Children & Family of the Late Adline King, Children & Family of the Late Florence Newbold, Children & Family of the Late Dorsette Newbold, Launa Williams, Lelah, Therena, Kayla & Laticia Cunningham, Dedrick Epps, Annemarie (Ted) Miller, Raquel (Ken) Minnus, STRAW Inc. Family, Reverend Dr. Ronald & Pastor Keyshan Bastian, Everlasting Life Baptist Ministries Family, Dakia (Alva) Forbes & Family, Charlotte McIntosh & Family, Dwayne Deveaux & Family, Urban Renewal Family, Jenniemae Major & Family, Elizabeth Andrews & Family, Alton Prince Farrington, Freda Farrington, Trevor Wallace & Family, Bradley Rolle & Family, Justice Carletta Bethel & Family, Justice Renae McKay & Family, Justice Gregory Hilton & Family, Justice Andrew Forbes & Family, Registrar Constance Delancy & Family, Shavonne (Philip) Greene & Family, Lynette & Joycelyn Rolle & Family, Earnestine Miller-Rahming & Family, Mary McPhee & Family, Naomi Taylor & Family, Officer Sydney Campbell, Retired Police Officer Andrew Armbrister, Darren Davis & Family, Sidney Campbell, Kennise Burrows, Andymore Saunders, Marjorie Evans, Monique Rolle, Miranda Pritchard, Baron Musgrove, Marva Curtis, Elizabeth Johnson, Javon Rahming, Claudia Cooper, Antoinette Barr & Family, Marsha Saunders & Family, Ralph Rolle, Officer Daval Higgs, Nolan Scavella, Bettymae Williams & Family, Nancy Saunders, Officer Kevin Duncombe, Shaketress & Family, Retired Police Officer Levvio Brennan & Family, Theophilus Weir & Family, Ian Cargil, Kervin Godfrey, Jackie Glinton & Family, Doreen Strachan & Family, Julian Robinson & Family, Van Bethel & Family, Flamingo Gardens Family, Pilgrim Baptist Temple Family, Choir #2, Rover, Annamae Neely, Elizabeth Taylor The Judiciary Department Family, Magistrates Court Family, Supreme Court Family, Princess Margaret Hospital – Oncology Clinic, Dr. Symone Walkine, Southern Community General Clinic and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson & Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.