DEATH NOTICE

Patricia Judith Reckley age 51 years of #277 Fox Hill Road South died at Cleveland Clinic Florida on Monday, November 22nd , 2021.

She is survived by her Husband: Raymond Reckley; Children: Rayna & Ryan Reckley; Sisters: Hedda Armbrister, Wendy Smith, Nadine Moncur, Yvonne McKenzie, Leona Dames, Norma Major and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date