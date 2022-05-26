Funeral Service for the late Patricia Letitia Pratt-Cox, age 92 years, of #9 Montrose Lane Freeport GB, and Catherine Ave. Nassau Village, and formerly of Douds (New Bight) Cat Island, will be held at 10am, on Saturday May 28th 2022, at the Annex Baptist Church, Wulff Road, Nassau Bahamas. Officiating will be Apostle Mitchell Jones assisted by other Ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Daughters: Ann Higgs, Sybline Russell, Dorrie Marshall, Edith Rolle (Adopted Daughter); Son: Basil “Star” Pratt; Sister: Pandora (Cyril) Ingraham of Cat Island Bahamas; Sons in Law: Stephen Marshall, Harold Russell; Sisters in Law: Dolly Cox, Julia Adderley Bethel, Francis Pratt (Cat Island); Brothers in Law: Philip Cox, Arlington Cox; Grandchildren: Rudolph Higgs (Rochelle), Monte Higgs, Julian Higgs (Kimberley) , Antonio Smith, Jason Marshall (Shanderia) , Jasmine Russell(Randolph) , Jessica Marshall; Great Grand Grandchildren: Deandera, Rudon, Rudisha, Rudaria, Nandi, Dasyia, Elisha, Julian, Anna Higgs, Joshua, Jaden, Randre, Ranyiah, Rayvon Russell, Stephen Jr,Jeremiah, Stanyah, Jermaine, Saint Marshall;

Great Great Grandchildren: Israel Mcphee; Nieces and Nephews: Cora Summerville (Tony) Melbourne FL, Derek Ingraham (Amy) Tampa FL, Gayle Ingraham Brandon FL, Barbara Ingraham-Lucy (Dwight) Melbourne FL, Sheryll Broadnax Plant City FL, Cyril Timothy Ingraham, Jr (Kathy) Frederick, MD, Florence Ingraham-Clark (Terry) Plant City FL, Elkin Hanna, Craig Hanna, Anastasia Pratt, Frederick Pratt Jr., Kametria Pratt, Trevor Pratt, Javon Pratt (Maxine), Albert Rolle (Wendy), Amelia Rolle Wilson; a host of Grand and Great Grand nieces and nephews too numerous to mention including: the Ingraham Clan, the Pratt Clan and the Cox Clan; special family, friends and other relatives including: Apostle Mitchell Jones and the Annex Baptist Church Family, Bishop Godfrey Williams and the Jubilee Cathedral Family, The Mighty Warriors Prayer Band Ministry, Pastor Gralyn & Min. Tanya Martin (Johnathan, Victoria, Isabell),Pastor Shonaray Mackey, Latesia Johnson, Derek, Sandra, Tia, Ramon Johnson, Barbara Johnson and Family, Falcon Pratt And Family, Nurse Palma Pratt and Family, The Pratt Family from New Bight & Douds Cat Island Jeffery , Heather Mae Hall, Rose Bain, The Marshall Family St. Margaret Rd, The Marshall Family Freeport, RBPF Supt. Stephanie Clarke and Family, Virgil Johnson and family, Shatanya Johnson, Henry Rolle, Jillian Higgs, Maria Greenslade, T‘shera Adderley, Angel Russell; Special Thanks to the Doctors and nurses of Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.