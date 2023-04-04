Funeral service for Patricia May Capron, 69 yrs., a resident of Strachan’s Corner, will be held at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp road, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ivan F. Butler, Jr. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her

Mother: Sybil Capron

Three children: Wellington A. Sears, Shane Glenroy Capron Gooding, and Katrina Johnson.

Six grandchildren: Vanity Sears, Wellington Kasha Sears, Santeria Kathleen Sears- Rolle, Antonio Sears-Ferguson, Arlester Sears-Rolle, Chikara Wellington Sears-Kuwakuwa.

Six great grandchildren

Aunts: Rosemary Capron, Flexi Capron, Gloria Davis

Friends and loved ones including: Iron Man Gym, Super Wash Management & Staff, Meka (best friend from super wash) and a host of others too numerous to mention.Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.