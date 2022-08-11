Funeral Service for the late Patrick Connolly, 61 years of Rico Street, Seabreeze Lane, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Bailou Hill & Wulff Roads. Officiating will be Reverend Fr. Christopher Higgs assisted by Fr. Chester Burton, Canon Basil Tynes, and Fr. Henry K. McCartney. Interment will follow in St. Barnabas Cemetery, Moore Ave.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to mourn his passing are his Loving wife: Althea Connolly; Son: Reko Connolly; Stepson: Derek (Phoebee) Coleby; Adopted Mother: Carol Hanna; Sisters: Patricia Scott, Sandra Yordy, Barbara Holbert, Paulette Connolly, Sharon (Jim) Slater, Yvonne Holloway, Sherie Culmer, Deborah (Francis) Richardson, Tanya Clarke, Brothers: Wenzel (Laverne), Glen, Dodrick Jr., and Brian Connolly, Gregory (Gia) and Gary Stubbs; Sister-in-Law: Clarice Bain; Brother-in-Law: George Ward; Granddaughters: Destinee and Dejanee; Nieces and Nephews: Janet (Sheldon), Melissha (Develon), Rowena (Terrell), Yvette (Andy), Mario, Macian, Annette, Waldon (Nancy), Tameko, Shanekia, Lativa, Kino, Fabian, Darlene, Wenzel Jr., Lateko, Latera, Leandra, Lisa, Dodrick, Brandee, Mateo, MaShanti, Annastacia, Gregory Jr., Janet, Portia, Monique, Kevin, Barone, Rossano Rocco, Romina, Rosita, Rhonda, Sonia, George Jr., and Georgina and Tanisha Inniss; Adopted Daughter: Arlene (Locksley) Brown; Also left to mourn his passing are other relatives and friends: Izadora and Dwayne Lamm, Michael (Pastry) Laing, Flora Rahming, The Bain, Coleby, Ward, King, Adderley, Hield and Moncur Family, Chuck and Sabrina Lebowski, Ernest Moss, Ricardo Seymour, Patrona Major, Patricia Johnson, Christina Nairn, Susan Taylor, Fr. Roderick Bain and Family, Fr. Christopher Higgs and Family, Fr Basil Tynes and Family, Fr. Chester Burton and Family, Fr. Shazz Turnquest and Family, The St. Barnabas church Family and St. John’s Preparatory School and Family, Tera and Tyiece, Dennis Sturrup, The entire Junkanoo Community, and the doctors and nurses of the Princess Margaret Hospital And others too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday August 12th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.