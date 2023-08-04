DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. PATRICK GEORGE ROBERTS, age 93 years of Dundas Town, Abaco died at his residence on Thursday, July 27th, 2023

He was predeceased by his Parents, Granville and Gracee Roberts; Son, Jeremy Roberts.

He is survived by his Wife: Barbara Duncombe-Roberts; Sons: Edward, Patrick and Christopher; Daughters: Stephanie, Donna, Grace and Stacy; numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sister: Whitlene Cooper; numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.