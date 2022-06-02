Celebration of A Gem Service

For

Patrick Neil Gittens Butler Age 62 Years of #8 Hillside Street, Hillside Estates off Mackey Street, will be held on (Today) Thursday, June 02, 2022 at 11am at Grants Town Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wellington Streets. Pastor Leonardo D. Rahming, assisted by Elder Michael McCoy, Elder Nelson Bain Sr. and Elder Lionel Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street

The Radiance of this “Sapphire of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

Mother: Beryl Legena Taylor;

One Brother Police Sergeant 3021 Quincy Taylor;

Four Sisters: Patricia Barrette, Bridgette Smith, Chief Superintendent of Police Sherry Armaly and Assistant Superintendent of Police Wakita Taylor-Hinzey;

Five Nephews: Wendell and Janero Cooper, Police Constable 3888 Norman Hinzey Jr., Quelin and Quaden Taylor;

Six Nieces: Lachara and Valmanique “Peaches” Cooper, Rachea Mortimer, Rashanne and Sernaie Armaly and Khalia Ingraham;

One Uncle: Whitney Butler;

One Aunt: Sylvia Bethel;

Four Grandnephew: Jayvon Mesidor, Rhiley Hinzey, D’ Vante Rolle and Tremar Wilmot;

Six Grand Nieces: D’Avah Rolle, Natyra, Valicia, Vakicia, Nakyra and Nakyla Coper;

Cousins: Anthony, Dwayne and Kevin Bethel, Darren, Charles and Matthew Butler, Pamela Butler- Turnquest, Valarie Bulter-Daley, Carla Butler-Oliver, Lt. RBDF Ruperthera Butler- Symonette, Reverend Glenroy Roberts, Norman, Stephen and Assistant Superintendent Whitney Bastian, Tiffany and Tamara Butler, Lavern Bethel, Donna Morton, Ministers Willard and Yvette Johnson, Joanne Knowles-Horace, Genevieve Barrette of New York, Earl McKinney of New York, Myrtle Bowleg of Nebraska and Vivian Jonson and Dolly Seymour of Miami Florida;

Three Brothers-in-law: Greg Barrette, Edison Smith and Sergio Armaly;

One Sister-in-law: Jaime Taylor;

God Brothers: Rev. Dereck, Randy and Kym Feaste;

God Daughters: Tiffany Arnett and Haley McCoy;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Valman Cooper, Norman Hinzey Sr. Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Armaly, Martha Moncur, Sue Humes, Maxine Lord, Edger Curry, Shanti Johnson, Brunell Humes, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Marshall, Mr. Antoine Charles, Mr. Peter Belizeire, Joann Stuart, Antonio Collie, Maneria Pinder, Jackie Brown, Yasmine Stubbs. Mr. and Mrs. Walter Evans, Shirley Greene, Patsy Stuart and their Families. Dawn Lowe and Rosie Foulkes from Food Services, the entire Edgecombe Family, Dr. Bowleg and the Staff of the Agape Clinic, Dr. Morgan and the Staff at Emmanuel Medical Center. The staff of the Human Resources at Princess Margaret Hospital. The entire staff at Princess Margaret Hospital and the Hillside Estates Families.