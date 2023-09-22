Funeral service for Patsy Patricia Minus, 78 yrs., a resident of Quakoo Street, will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. A. Dewitt Hutcheson, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Meeting Street.

Left to cherish her memories are her sister:

Sister: Janet Minus-Hepburn

Brothers: Rudolph & Elder Audley Minus

Sisters-in-law: Apostle Fredericka & Ethel Minus

Brother-in-law: Glen Hepburn

Nieces: Lashorn Minus, Marilyn Williamson, Angela Daley, Wendy M. McDonald, Racquel Carey, Stephanie Smith, Robertha Williams, & Karen Greene

Nephews: Vernon and Averil Clarke, Derrick, Alexander & Ricardo Marriott, Darron Williams, Ameil & Mario Minus, Dwight Musgrove, Dwight & Mario Lloyd, & Dwayne & Lanardo Dames

Nieces-in-law: Christina & Dianna Clarke, & Toni Williams, Christal Ferguson

Nephews-in-law: Chadwick Williamson, Keith McDonald, Errol Daley, Gregory Smith, & Ivan Greene

Grand-Nieces: Derricka & Erica Marriott, Candice Williamson, Kirshanda Butler, Kñeisha & Keiŕŕa McDonald, Darnise, Darronique, Darrell & Diamond Williams, Bianca Rolle Clarke, Avesha & Alexandria Clarke & Riley Marriott

Grand-Nephews: Derrick Jr. & Eric Marriott, Caleb Marriott, Kirshorn & Kirvon Butler, Chadwick Jr. & Chavez Williamson, Ricardo Marriott Jr., Alexander Marriott Jr., Darron Williams Jr., Shavargo, Kenneth, Shaquel, Ajayi & Christian Clarke

Numerous great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Adopted Mother: Mother Lousie Rahming

Cousins: Eva & Ralph Bethel, Dorothy Bethel & Family, Sybil Deveaux & Family, Dorothy Sands & Family, Judy Gail & Family, Dorothy Johnson & Family, Pat & Elaine Storr &Sheila Sands

Other Relatives & Friends: Kirklyn Butler, Alderine Rolle & Family, Louise Minnis & Family, Roslyn Hanna & Family, Heidi Armbrister & Family, Normalee Stubbs & Family, Brian McDonald &Family, Gwenville Williamson & Family, Sylvia Morley & Family, Virgina Turnquest &Family, Ellen Young & Family, Christine Thompson; Numerous godchildren, The Quackoo Street Community, Rev. Dewitt Hutchinson & Family, The Bethel Baptist Church Family, & The Five Porches of Deliverance Apostolic Tabernacle Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.