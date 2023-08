DEATH NOTICE

Patsy Patricia Minus age: 78 years, of Quakoo Street passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday 9th August 2023. She is survived by her sister: Janet Minus-Hepburn; 2 brothers: Rudolph & Audley Minus; Nieces and nephews including: Marilyn Williamson, Wendy Mcdonald, Angela Daley, Avril & Vernon Clarke, Racquel Marriott Carey, Dwayne & Leonardo Dames along with a host of other relatives and friends.