Obituaries

Paul Anthony Knowles

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email March 9, 2023
0 136 Less than a minute

Death Notice

Death Notice for Paul Anthony Knowles, Age 54, Of #31 Montgomery Avenue died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, March 3rd 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Willittee Burrows, Sons: Paul Knowles Jr., Saffron Knowles, Elzorein Knowles, Daughters: Quindesha Knowles Dean, Rashae, Rashean, Devonique and Elzoria Knowles, Sisters: Demetriee Campbell, Chauntell Williams, Alisa Woods, Brother: Silas Turnquest Special friend: Stephanie Reid and a host of numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email March 9, 2023
0 136 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Joan Mae Butler

March 9, 2023

Hazel Veronica Bethel

March 9, 2023

Edgar “Big Ed” Fernander

March 9, 2023

Lonna Louise Mackey

March 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button