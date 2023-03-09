Death Notice

Death Notice for Paul Anthony Knowles, Age 54, Of #31 Montgomery Avenue died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, March 3rd 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Willittee Burrows, Sons: Paul Knowles Jr., Saffron Knowles, Elzorein Knowles, Daughters: Quindesha Knowles Dean, Rashae, Rashean, Devonique and Elzoria Knowles, Sisters: Demetriee Campbell, Chauntell Williams, Alisa Woods, Brother: Silas Turnquest Special friend: Stephanie Reid and a host of numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.