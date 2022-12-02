Death Notice

For

Paul Armbrister, 76

Affectionately called Pablo

A resident of McQuay Street, Off Nassau Street, died at his residence on Saturday 26th November,2022

He was predeceased by two sons: Ian and Johnathan Armbrister

He survived by his Wife: Willia-Ann Armbrister, 4 sons: Vaughn, Antonio, Kyle and Stephen Armbrister, 5 daughters: Amanda Thomas, Keishina Ferguson, Edna Hart, Pauline Charlton, and Jalisa Frazier, 22 grandchildren, 1 great grand along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.