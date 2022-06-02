Paul Glenmore Ritchie, 73 years old of Nassau, The Bahamas, formerly of Hamilton’s, Long Island, The Bahamas, died at Doctor’s Hospital on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Mr. Ritchie was predeceased by his mother, Leonie Fox Ritchie and his father, Charles Ritchie.

He is survived by his wife Paula Cindy Ritchie, children, Kimra Sweeting, Richard Ritchie, Melissa Wilkinson and Christopher Ritchie; brothers: Cyril, Monty and Jackson Ritchie; sisters: Ramona Taylor, Angiline Ritchie, Rosalie Major and Sandra Pratt and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Please visit his memorial website via this link: www.forevermissed.com/paul-ritchie