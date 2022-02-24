DEATH NOTICE

Paul Joseph Whyms Sr. age 59 years of Cassia Close, Gleniston Gardens died at Princess amrgaret Hospital on Monday, February 21st, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Gina Whyms; sons: Paul Joseph Whyms, Preston Jospeh Whyms and Norman Smith III; sisters: Rosemary Miller and Danna Price; brothers: Kendal Babbs, Charles Whyms Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.