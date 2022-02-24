Obituaries

Paul Joseph Whyms Sr.

DEATH NOTICE

Paul Joseph Whyms Sr. age 59 years of Cassia Close, Gleniston Gardens died at Princess amrgaret Hospital on Monday, February 21st, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Gina Whyms; sons: Paul Joseph Whyms, Preston Jospeh Whyms and Norman Smith III; sisters: Rosemary Miller and Danna Price; brothers: Kendal Babbs, Charles Whyms Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

